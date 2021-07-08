Flex WRAP discussion

You can’t really do a colspan (although the browser doesn’t seem to mind) as there are no columns to span. In essence you can only span columns that are defined in the first row. Essentially you would need the first row to have 4 columns and then you could do the colspan=“2” for the next items.

e.g.

<thead> <tr> <th></th> <th scope="col">Feature </th> <th scope="col">Pro </th> <th scope="col">Self service</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td colspan="2">Chat or email us for help </td> etc..

However you don’t need to do any of that as the fixed width algorithm basically divides the table columns equally. Therefore if you want the first column to be twice as wide then you just set its width to 50% and the other 2 columns automatically become 25%.

e.g.

table th:first-child, table td:first-child { width:50%; }

Of course that means that content will wrap within those widths unlike the table-layout:auto algorithm which makes room for the most content as needed. In your case it looks like the fixed algorithm would be best but for a lot of data with variable amounts of data in each column you would usually use choose the auto algorithm.

You can apply widths to the auto layout algorithm and they will take effect but only as long as the data fits within those dimensions. The auto algorithm basically takes widths as a suggestion but will bend them if it wants