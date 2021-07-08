Flex WRAP discussion

Hi there, I was able to create a table, but have some decison ambiguity. If I keep:
table-layout: fixed; It has left most content issue getting in tow line. when I move from
fixed to
auto, the problem gets solved, but lot of empty space is left in the left side, which looks ugly and poor design. Then I used:
table-layout: fixed; + colspan=“2” → this loks good, but colspan=“2” is part of html and in small viewport cant be eliminated and hence responsive suffers.
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th scope="col">Feature </th>
<th scope="col">Pro </th>
<th scope="col">Self service</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>Chat or email us for help </td>
<td>Yes</td>
<td>Credit card only</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Payment options </td>
<td>Yes</td>
<td>Credit card only</td>
</tr>
<td>Cross browser compatbility </td>
<td>Yes</td>
<td>Credit card only</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>First priority in our support queue </td>
<td>Yes</td>
<td>Credit card only</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
CSS:
table {
border: 1px solid #F3F3F3;
border-collapse: collapse;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
table-layout: fixed;
width: 100%;
max-width: 900px;
margin: auto;
font-size: 1.1rem;
}
table tr {
padding: .45rem;
}
table th,
table td {
padding: .625em;
text-align: center;
}
table th:first-child,
table td:first-child {
text-align: end;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 1.46rem;
font-family: Source Sans Pro,sans-serif;
}
table th {
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 1.46rem;
font-family: Source Sans Pro,sans-serif;
background-color: #FFFFFF;
}
tbody tr:nth-child(even) {
background-color: #FFFFFF;
}
tbody tr:nth-child(odd) {
background-color: #F3F3F3;
}
When
colspan="2" ↓