Flex WRAP discussion

I was looking for certain additional discussion, but the thread is closed. Creating too many posts will miss the points to learn. So I am continuing the discussion on this related and relevant thread.
Reference Posts:
The current scenario is like this →
Associated CSS is like this →
article {
margin: auto;
border: 2px solid red;
}
.blogarticle {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
gap: 30px;
}
.blogarticle .middle {
flex: 1 0 60%;
}
.blogarticle .left {
flex: 1 0 15%;
position: sticky;
}
.blogarticle .right {
flex: 1 0 25%;
}
.blogarticle .middle p {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
Issue: The content is creating scroll + getting out of the solicited space.
If we look at
mathematics.
left + middle + right = 16 + 15 +25 =100%
There is no space left for the gap, which is producing and requiring
60px of the extra width(
30px + 30px).
Remedial will be to account for and adjust the width to fit in the mathematics, but was not flexbox meant to accommodate things without breaking? Or I am missing and not using property correctly?
I have reopened the original topic and moved the post to avoid confusion.
Thanks, I was slightly scared to send too many messages to moderators as you guys might have work load and that too in covid days and you may feel pestered by too many requests to open closed threads. Thank you so much for your understanding.
That’s correct so there are many ways to tackle this but the simplest is not to give a width to the centre column and remove flex-grow from the left and right.
If you leave the middle as flex:1 0 0 it will grow to fill the available space without overflow and you get the left and right columns just taking up the width that you wanted.
The justify-space-between is not needed because you are specifying the gap yourself.
Also the position:sticky on your left column will not work unless you give it a co-ordinate (top:0) but also it will not work on the default ‘stretch’ value of flexbox. In flexbox all boxes are equal height by default so the left column will never scroll within that context.
You need to align the left column to the top (I know its already there but if you coloured the columns you would see why it is different).
Here is the revised CSS.
article {
margin: auto;
border: 2px solid red;
}
.blogarticle {
display: flex;
/*justify-content: space-between;*/
gap: 30px;
}
.blogarticle .middle {
flex: 1 0 0%;
}
.blogarticle .left {
flex: 0 0 15%;
position:-webkit-sticky;
position: sticky;
top:0;
align-self:flex-start;
}
.blogarticle .right {
flex: 0 0 25%;
}
.blogarticle .middle p {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
Note that position-sticky still needs the prefix for ios so use position:-webkit-sticky as well.
Lastly position sticky is different to position:fixed in that the element only remains sticky while its current context is scrolling. Once you have scrolled to the bottom of blogarticle then the sticky element will slide away with the rest of that article (assuming you had more content underneath). This is probably what you wanted anyway but is something to remember.
Hi there @PaulOB before making this post I tried that option, and that gives such arrangement despite the fact that the middle is the part that will hold the most important content →
I put the right side on
flex: 1 0 0 then I get this arrangement:
The right gets the least share.
when we put both right and left on
flex: 1 0 0 e get an equal sidebars, which is also not desired.
Did you not try the code I gave you.
i.e. this part gives you the result you want .
.blogarticle .middle {
flex: 1 0 0%;
}
.blogarticle .left {
flex: 0 0 15%;
}
.blogarticle .right {
flex: 0 0 25%;
}
Hi there, sorry for the inconvenience, but initially I missed it. I have copy-pasted but confused what is the difference between your code and my code. It still seems to be the same, but since it is working that means something is different. Thanks!
Now got it. Thanks.
<div class="fcontent whitebg ftable">
<h2 class="bmargin italic">Features table</h2>
<div class="featuretable">
<div class="left">Feature</div>
<div class="middle">Pro</div>
<div class="right">Self service</div>
</div>
<div class="featuretable">
<div class="left">Feature</div>
<div class="middle">Pro</div>
<div class="right">Self service</div>
</div>
<div class="featuretable">
<div class="left">Feature</div>
<div class="middle">Pro</div>
<div class="right">Self service</div>
</div>
<div class="featuretable">
<div class="left">Feature</div>
<div class="middle">Pro</div>
<div class="right">Self service</div>
</div>
</div>
CSS:
.ftable {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
border: 2px solid red;
}
.featuretable {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
border: 2px solid red;
max-width: 900px;
/*width: 900px;*/
}
.featuretable .left,
.featuretable .middle,
.featuretable .right {
border: 2px solid red;
}
I am trying to make a table through flex-box, but I want to restrict the maximum width of the table. Works fine, but it was not aligned in the horizontal center. when I use
margin: auto;
This creates the issue:
margin + width
works, but
margin + max-width
contracts the design.
Using fix width seems an injustice to flex as compared to max-width.
Objective: Trying to achive this kind of table through flexbox:
No that’s tabular data and should be a table
Remember flexbox is not a grid. It does not match columns to columns (unless you fix widths in some ways). Flexbox is more about horizontal alignment but when you explicitly need columns and rows to match then you need CSS grid. However in this case the data is tabular so an html table is the semantic element for the job and you get automatic row and column alignment built in for free
In your example you can achieve what you want but will only appear to work because you have the same content in each. If you add the margin:auto to the featuretable but remove the flex from ftable then that will achieve what you were expecting.
.ftable {
/*display: flex;
flex-direction: column;*/
border: 2px solid red;
}
.featuretable {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
border: 2px solid red;
max-width: 900px;
margin:auto;
/*width: 900px;*/
}
.featuretable .left,
.featuretable .middle,
.featuretable .right {
border: 2px solid red;
}
However should you add content then this will happen.
Save yourself all that hassle and use a table which is the correct tool for that job. If you want to use flexbox then you would need to give a width to the left and right columns to keep them equal.
Sure, I will atempt with table and post the outcome. Thanks.
Ok, shout if you run into trouble
Here is a grid example just for fun.
Thank you so much sir. All these encouragements are priceless. You made my journey far easy then it would have been without you. Such mentorship would be rare in virtual world.
Every one is so supportive in this community, including moderators who were always patient in listening and resolving any post reopening request or anything else.
Hi there, I was able to create a table, but have some decison ambiguity. If I keep:
table-layout: fixed; It has left most content issue getting in tow line. when I move from
fixed to
auto, the problem gets solved, but lot of empty space is left in the left side, which looks ugly and poor design. Then I used:
table-layout: fixed; + colspan=“2” → this loks good, but colspan=“2” is part of html and in small viewport cant be eliminated and hence responsive suffers.
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th scope="col">Feature </th>
<th scope="col">Pro </th>
<th scope="col">Self service</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>Chat or email us for help </td>
<td>Yes</td>
<td>Credit card only</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Payment options </td>
<td>Yes</td>
<td>Credit card only</td>
</tr>
<td>Cross browser compatbility </td>
<td>Yes</td>
<td>Credit card only</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>First priority in our support queue </td>
<td>Yes</td>
<td>Credit card only</td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
CSS:
table {
border: 1px solid #F3F3F3;
border-collapse: collapse;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
table-layout: fixed;
width: 100%;
max-width: 900px;
margin: auto;
font-size: 1.1rem;
}
table tr {
padding: .45rem;
}
table th,
table td {
padding: .625em;
text-align: center;
}
table th:first-child,
table td:first-child {
text-align: end;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 1.46rem;
font-family: Source Sans Pro,sans-serif;
}
table th {
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 1.46rem;
font-family: Source Sans Pro,sans-serif;
background-color: #FFFFFF;
}
tbody tr:nth-child(even) {
background-color: #FFFFFF;
}
tbody tr:nth-child(odd) {
background-color: #F3F3F3;
}
When
colspan="2" ↓
You can’t really do a colspan (although the browser doesn’t seem to mind) as there are no columns to span. In essence you can only span columns that are defined in the first row. Essentially you would need the first row to have 4 columns and then you could do the colspan=“2” for the next items.
e.g.
<thead>
<tr>
<th></th>
<th scope="col">Feature </th>
<th scope="col">Pro </th>
<th scope="col">Self service</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td colspan="2">Chat or email us for help </td>
etc..
However you don’t need to do any of that as the fixed width algorithm basically divides the table columns equally. Therefore if you want the first column to be twice as wide then you just set its width to 50% and the other 2 columns automatically become 25%.
e.g.
table th:first-child,
table td:first-child {
width:50%;
}
Of course that means that content will wrap within those widths unlike the table-layout:auto algorithm which makes room for the most content as needed. In your case it looks like the fixed algorithm would be best but for a lot of data with variable amounts of data in each column you would usually use choose the auto algorithm.
You can apply widths to the auto layout algorithm and they will take effect but only as long as the data fits within those dimensions. The auto algorithm basically takes widths as a suggestion but will bend them if it wants
True, That makes full sense. Thank you so much.