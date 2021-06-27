Flex WRAP discussion

Flex-basis is not a guaranteed measurement because it depends on whether flex-grow or shrink are also in effect. so flex:1 0 400px would would be 400px if there was enough room but it may also be bigger because the grow will make it grow.
I think you’ve got the basics but it is quite complicated because they all interact with each other and you can have quite a few variations depending on content and property.
Also flex-basis will override a width that has been set but will obey min-width and max-width.
I was looking for certain additional discussion, but the thread is closed. Creating too many posts will miss the points to learn. So I am continuing the discussion on this related and relevant thread.
Reference Posts:
The current scenario is like this →
<article class="blogarticle">
<div class="left">
<p>Lorem, ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Possimus laboriosam eos eius beatae nobis exercitationem eveniet praesentium nisi accusantium architecto. Et dicta sequi inventore commodi harum veritatis libero, praesentium nesciunt.</p>
</div>
<div class="middle">
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Assumenda ab commodi, temporibus. Corporis minus eius adipisci tempora optio veniam magnam. Porro tenetur ipsa adipisci, corporis labore ullam cum eos totam!</p>
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Assumenda ab commodi, temporibus. Corporis minus eius adipisci tempora optio veniam magnam. Porro tenetur ipsa adipisci, corporis labore ullam cum eos totam!</p>
</div>
<div class="right">
<p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Assumenda, impedit, mollitia repellat laboriosam consequatur molestiae id repellendus, odio commodi illum inventore totam nobis placeat nihil doloremque fuga? Sit, ipsa, eius?</p>
</div>
</article>
Thanks, I was slightly scared to send too many messages to moderators as you guys might have work load and that too in covid days and you may feel pestered by too many requests to open closed threads. Thank you so much for your understanding.
That’s correct so there are many ways to tackle this but the simplest is not to give a width to the centre column and remove flex-grow from the left and right.
If you leave the middle as flex:1 0 0 it will grow to fill the available space without overflow and you get the left and right columns just taking up the width that you wanted.
The justify-space-between is not needed because you are specifying the gap yourself.
Also the position:sticky on your left column will not work unless you give it a co-ordinate (top:0) but also it will not work on the default ‘stretch’ value of flexbox. In flexbox all boxes are equal height by default so the left column will never scroll within that context.
You need to align the left column to the top (I know its already there but if you coloured the columns you would see why it is different).
Note that position-sticky still needs the prefix for ios so use position:-webkit-sticky as well.
Lastly position sticky is different to position:fixed in that the element only remains sticky while its current context is scrolling. Once you have scrolled to the bottom of blogarticle then the sticky element will slide away with the rest of that article (assuming you had more content underneath). This is probably what you wanted anyway but is something to remember.
Hi there, sorry for the inconvenience, but initially I missed it. I have copy-pasted but confused what is the difference between your code and my code. It still seems to be the same, but since it is working that means something is different. Thanks!
Remember flexbox is not a grid. It does not match columns to columns (unless you fix widths in some ways). Flexbox is more about horizontal alignment but when you explicitly need columns and rows to match then you need CSS grid. However in this case the data is tabular so an html table is the semantic element for the job and you get automatic row and column alignment built in for free
In your example you can achieve what you want but will only appear to work because you have the same content in each. If you add the margin:auto to the featuretable but remove the flex from ftable then that will achieve what you were expecting.