Flex WRAP discussion

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: There is no space left for the gap, which is producing and requiring 60px of the extra width( 30px + 30px ).

That’s correct so there are many ways to tackle this but the simplest is not to give a width to the centre column and remove flex-grow from the left and right.

If you leave the middle as flex:1 0 0 it will grow to fill the available space without overflow and you get the left and right columns just taking up the width that you wanted.

The justify-space-between is not needed because you are specifying the gap yourself.

Also the position:sticky on your left column will not work unless you give it a co-ordinate (top:0) but also it will not work on the default ‘stretch’ value of flexbox. In flexbox all boxes are equal height by default so the left column will never scroll within that context.

You need to align the left column to the top (I know its already there but if you coloured the columns you would see why it is different).

Here is the revised CSS.

article { margin: auto; border: 2px solid red; } .blogarticle { display: flex; /*justify-content: space-between;*/ gap: 30px; } .blogarticle .middle { flex: 1 0 0%; } .blogarticle .left { flex: 0 0 15%; position:-webkit-sticky; position: sticky; top:0; align-self:flex-start; } .blogarticle .right { flex: 0 0 25%; } .blogarticle .middle p { margin-bottom: 20px; }

Note that position-sticky still needs the prefix for ios so use position:-webkit-sticky as well.

Lastly position sticky is different to position:fixed in that the element only remains sticky while its current context is scrolling. Once you have scrolled to the bottom of blogarticle then the sticky element will slide away with the rest of that article (assuming you had more content underneath). This is probably what you wanted anyway but is something to remember.