Flex WRAP discussion

PaulOB: PaulOB: No Flex grow specifies how much of the remaining space in the flex container should be assigned to the item.

Flex is very confusing. The more I try to learn it and master it so that I have to post the least questions on the forum the more I get confused.

One more thing sir, You said remaining space , but flex doesn’t leave any remaining space unless you constrain some div to a certain width, and in that case, I think the other div being a flex subscriber will eventually take away the remaining space. so adding an extra property of flex-grow is useless there too.

flex-grow property I could not understand how is useful.

Your Flex:

In your flex the first part has the HTML:

<div class="wrap"> <div class="box box1">Flex grow 1</div> <div class="box box2">Flex grow 3</div> </div>

and the CSS:

.wrap { display: flex; max-width: 1280px; margin: 10px auto 20px; padding: 10px; background: #ccc; } .box { padding: 10px; border: 1px solid red; } .box1 { flex-grow: 1; } .box2 { flex-grow: 3; }

My own link is active now I did the same thing, but those flex-grows are yet not working in my case.