Flex WRAP discussion

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: but why is the num span element breaking: occupying the whole vertical space on lees width. I

The num.span is taking the full height of .element at all times because that’s what flex boxes do by default.It is matching the height of the text next to it. If you add a border to .slide you will see that this is true.

The golden border on .wrapper has a space because its the arrow div that is initially creating the height on the wrapper. Once the text wraps in the slide then the text is taller than the arrows and all the num boxes in .slide follow with the change of height.

Remove the arrows and you will see the num boxes maintain the full height at all times. You are getting confused because the arrows and the slide are separate constructs but are contained within the same wrapper.

If you don’t want the num boxes to stretch then give them a top and bottom auto margin.