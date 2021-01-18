Flex WRAP discussion

Hi there sir, accidentally index.html got deleted. I have reloaded.
Flex is very confusing. The more I try to learn it and master it so that I have to post the least questions on the forum the more I get confused.
One more thing sir,
You said remaining space, but flex doesn’t leave any remaining space unless you constrain some div to a certain width, and in that case, I think the other div being a flex subscriber will eventually take away the remaining space. so adding an extra property of flex-grow is useless there too.
flex-grow property I could not understand how is useful.
Your Flex:
In your flex the first part has the HTML:
<div class="wrap">
<div class="box box1">Flex grow 1</div>
<div class="box box2">Flex grow 3</div>
</div>
and the CSS:
.wrap {
display: flex;
max-width: 1280px;
margin: 10px auto 20px;
padding: 10px;
background: #ccc;
}
.box {
padding: 10px;
border: 1px solid red;
}
.box1 {
flex-grow: 1;
}
.box2 {
flex-grow: 3;
}
My own link is active now I did the same thing, but those flex-grows are yet not working in my case.