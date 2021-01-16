Flex WRAP discussion

Sur, I will remember this, but I think the default each property of flex is set to flex(adjustable).
When we set height: 100 on the parent the child didn’t have any height definition, but only width. so shouldn’t they would have adjusted to the maximum available height of the container. or somehow by mistake, we have given height to a child also.Here is the code:
.box{
color: white;
font-size: 100px;
text-align: center;
padding: 10px;
text-shadow: 4px 4px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.1);
}
.box1{background: #1abc9c;}
.box2{background: #3498db;}
.box3{background: #9b59b6;}
.box4{background: #34495e;}
.box5{background: #f1c40f;}
.box6{background: #e67e22;}
.box7{background: #e74c3c;}
.box8{background: #bdc3c7;}
.box9{background: #2ecc71;}
.box10{background: #16a085;}
.container {
display: flex;
border: 10px solid goldenrod;
height: 100vh;
flex-wrap: wrap;
}
.box{width: 33.3333%;}
Reframing the question:
May be if we can reframe question: how to tell child elemet to adjust in flexible way vertically, but do not violate parent fence.