Flex WRAP discussion

Live Link
As soon as I put the
flex-wrap property on the parent container, the child items are coming out of the parent container.
Is this still a flex behavior? Should not the height auto-adjust for the child. container boundary being the fence.
Not in my Chromium, or I don’t understand the issue.