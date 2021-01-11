Flex WRAP discussion

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: by mistake, we have given height to a child also.Here is the code:

How much height do you think this takes up?

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: font-size: 100px;

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: but do not violate parent fence.

If you put too much content into an element then it overflows the parent. You would have to either hide the overflow on the parent, or hide the overflow on the child (e.g. restrict its height but that’s not feasible as you don’t know how many rows you may have).

Alternatively you scale the element and content smaller based on viewport height which again is not easy (font sizes can use vh). At the end of the day the problem is that you put content inside that is too big for the design you want to achieve.

In most cases if the design you want to achieve is not logical then its not the right approach