Flex Spacing

<div class="flex3column">
<aside class="bigaside">
Big
</aside>
<article class="maincontent">
Main
</article>
<aside class="smallaside">
Small
</aside>
</div><!-- flex3column -->
CSS →
.flex3column {display: flex; justify-content: space-between; max-width: 90%;}
.bigaside{flex:1 0 0; border: 1px solid #EEE;}
.smallaside{flex:1 0 0; border: 1px solid #EEE;}
.maincontent{flex: 6 0 0; border: 1px solid #EEE;}
I was trying to give some spacing between the columns by restricting the maximum available space for the .flex3column to 90% still despite in justify-content I am using space-between. It didn’t worked.