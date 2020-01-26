Flex Spacing

PaulOB: PaulOB: much easier to make it happen.

Yes, that is right and thanks for replying.

Actually, this is the HTML that I am trying to build.

I am making it full proof for the future.

#1 → If there be a necessity there should be the availability of 3 columns, which can be deleted based on inputs from Wordpress meta in the backend controlled through checkboxes.

#2 → when the sidebars are not needed I want the content to be centered. In case when screen widths are very large I do not want the content to occupy the whole width sir.

My current screen resolution is →

In such a wider screen, paragraph occupying full space when no sidebars are there will look very ugly.

Regarding the nesting part:

when I will convert it into a wordpress blog I will also be including the comment system. There are two options:

Just above the footer where these 3 columns are ending, I can give full width to the comment system or the same logic of full-width ugliness what if I want that the left sidebar when used should be sticky, and in that case, the comment system should be below main content + right-hand sidebar

I don’t think so if we need the comment box the way I told you above there is an option where we do not have to nest the two flex items still we can put a comment system below two items of flexbox. Please educate me or share the experience you have, in case if that is possible.

In a remote past you once created a sensation flexbox here:

