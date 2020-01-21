Flex Spacing

#1 
<div class="flex3column">
 <aside class="bigaside">
	Big
</aside>
<article class="maincontent">
	Main
</article>
<aside class="smallaside">
	Small
</aside>
</div><!-- flex3column -->

CSS →

.flex3column {display: flex; justify-content: space-between; max-width: 90%;}
.bigaside{flex:1 0 0; border: 1px solid #EEE;}
.smallaside{flex:1 0 0; border: 1px solid #EEE;}
.maincontent{flex: 6 0 0; border: 1px solid #EEE;}

I was trying to give some spacing between the columns by restricting the maximum available space for the .flex3column to 90% still despite in justify-content I am using space-between. It didn’t worked.

#2

Just give a margin to the middle item and remove the justify-content and max-width.

e.g.

.flex3column {display: flex;  }
.bigaside{flex:1 0 0; border: 1px solid #EEE;}
.smallaside{flex:1 0 0; border: 1px solid #EEE;}
.maincontent{flex: 6 0 0; border: 1px solid #EEE;margin:0 1rem}
1 Like
#3

Thank you so much. This was very insightful and crisp.

1 Like
#4

@PaulOB, In case we delete the aside’s(two asides)

and then slightly modify the CSS in the middle:

.maincontent{flex: 10 0 0; margin:0 1rem; max-width: 980px;}

Is it possible that we can force the →

<article class="maincontent">
	<p>
		Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur. Excepteur sint occaecat cupidatat non proident, sunt in culpa qui officia deserunt mollit anim id est laborum.
	</p>
</article>

I think margin auto is the magic, but w/o implementing that keeping the current margin:0 1rem; as that will also accommodate the possibility when two asides are present can we accomplish:

when no asides are there maincontent should be in the middle of the available space.

#5

If you are removing the side columns then you could put the margins on each side column and not the middle column.

E.g. right margin on left column and then left margin on right column. Then when you remove the sidebars you don’t need to touch the css

1 Like
#6

Ok. Like this →

.bigaside{flex:2 0 0; margin-right: 1rem;}
.smallaside{flex:2 0 0; margin-left: 1rem;}
.maincontent{flex: 10 0 0; max-width: 980px; margin: auto;}
#7

Yes.

Remember though that flex items may grow larger if their content pushes them wide (like a large image). If you wanted the sidebars to remain even on both side you may be better off giving them a width.

1 Like
#8

Sir, when we are making such arrangements:

flex:2 0 0; + flex:2 0 0; + flex: 10 0 0

Aren’t we giving them the width in terms of %age or ratio(out of total = 2+2+10 = 14)?

(Instead of 2,2, and 10, which is summing to 14, We could have also used 1, 1, and 5 - I realized it later. That doesn’t change the scope of question though)