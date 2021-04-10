Flex right and left division with certain gap in the middle

If we have to make a certain design where we have to divine available space such that in one row only two flex items are to be retained.

I think this property will do the needful:
flex: 1 0 50%;
flex-wrap: wrap, but this doesn’t give a gap between the two left and right.
Either we give padding-left ton flex right element or
we give padding-right to the flex left element.

Margin may be the other rescue.

Another alternative will be to give a middle div in the middle and set margin/padding or certain fix width there so that in case of swap of flex-direction still the middle, space remains the same.

flex
This is what I know. Is there any evolved and more professional way to cater to such situations?

You need to consider how your 8 elements will appear on small smartphones. If you use “50%” the elements will shrink down to rather narrow widths.

I suggest you use flex:0 1 350px; (but edit 350 if you wish). Having the flex-shrink set to “1” will allow the width to shrink as necessary on small smartphones. With the flex-grow set to “0” the elements will never be wider than 350 pixels.

If the 8 elements have no margins: within any container less than 700 pixels wide there will be only one element in each flexbox row, so there will be 8 rows. If a container is between 700 and 1049 pixels wide there will be two elements in each row, so there will be 4 rows. If you want to avoid having 3 or more elements on each row you will need to constrain the width of the container.

Use CSS justify-content property to control how any spare space between elements on a row is distributed. Do not use a div element to provide spacing.

If your elements had borders, you would want to use CSS padding to keep the text clear of the borders. Also you would want to use CSS margin to prevent the element boxes touching each other.

There is more to flexbox than this :smile:

If all you want is 2 columns and a consistent gap in the middle only then use flex-basis with calc.

e.g. flex-basis: calc(50% - 1rem);

Combined with justify-content:space-between on the parent you will get a consistent 2 rem gap in the middle.

.wrap {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  background: #eee;
  max-width: 1280px;
  margin: auto;
  justify-content: space-between;
}
.wrap > div {
  flex-basis: calc(50% - 1rem);
  padding: 10px;
  background: #f9f9f9;
  border: 1px solid red;
  margin: 0 0 1rem;
}

Avoid empty divs at all costs and unless there is no other alternative.:slight_smile:

Also if you only have two flex children rather than multiple children as in the last example you could just use gap to get the space.

See second example here:

Also note that in the above examples if you don’t want inner elements to push the columns wider than the 50% then (perversely) you need to add min-width:0 to the column;

min-width:0;/* stops element from flexing if inner content is wider*/

Hi there sir, Is there any major issue that I need to know to avoid such things?

Smartphones can have a width of only 320 pixels (CSS pixels, not device pixels), so a two-column layout with space in the middle is poor. It’s far better to make use of the capabilities of CSS Flexbox so that on small screens you will get just one column displayed. An empty <div> element to provide horizontal spacing on larger screens would mess up the display on small screens. Far better to use the options available in the CSS justify-content property, with some use of CSS margin to avoid boxes touching each other. I use percentage values for left and right margins so margins are smaller on small screens.

However, I sometimes use empty <div> elements where the flex-direction is column. This enables me to display visual separators. Perhaps that is rather naughty and I should be using SVG elements as decorative images instead (or HTML <hr> elements).

If you must use a <div> as a separator, you should consider adding HTML attribute role="separator". That’s what I do!

I suggest you try to make use of the power of Flexbox to give flexible layouts that can automatically adapt very well to a wide range of screen widths.