Flex right and left division with certain gap in the middle

HTML & CSS
To always have 60px gap you need to delete the max-width: 350px (because 30% of 1280 is 384).

Yes true. I didn’t notice that :slight_smile:

Too busy looking at other things. :wink:

There’s a fairly challenging demo of using flexbox with no media queries here: http://create.mywebcommunity.org/demo.html (on some free webspace).

Media queries would improve the aethetic appearance, especially at some browser widths, but with the software I use pages can be created and edited very quickly.

Good work :).

I generally say that the simpler you make something the easier it is to manage. Losing the media queries is one less headache to manage :;

I was willing to write the media query and I encountered the below problem. How can I get rid of pseudo element In media query it is not a class where we can put display: none

Yes you add display:none to the pseudo element with no problems.

.wrapper:before{display:none;}

or indeed:

.wrapper:before {content:none}

Both will remove the pseudo element completely.

<div class="hamburger">
	<div class="top clicked"></div>
	<div class="middle clicked"></div>
	<div class="bottom clicked"></div>
</div>

.hamburger {
  display: flex;
  gap: 10px;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
}
.top, .middle, .bottom {
  max-width: 60px;
  max-height: 6px;  
  width: 60px;
  height: 6px;
  background-color: #212121;
}

.middle.clicked {
  transition-duration: 0.5s;
  background: transparent;
}
.top.clicked {
  transform: rotateZ(45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(13px, 13px);
}
.bottom.clicked {
  transform: rotateZ(-45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(12px, -12px);
}
.hamburger:hover {
  cursor: pointer;
}

margin: auto is not working on the hamburger.

It is working but the hamburger is 100% wide so there is nothing to centre:) (Just give a red background to .hamburger to see what I mean :slight_smile: )

If you want to centre the content then there is a flex rule for that ( align-items:center when column axis in use)

.hamburger {
  display: flex;
  gap: 10px;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
  align-items:center;
}

Or give the hamburger a width to match its content.

.hamburger {
  display:flex;
  gap: 10px;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
  width:60px;
}
Post Update:

.clicked .top {
  transform: rotateZ(45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(13px, 13px);
  transition-duration: 0.5s
}
.clicked .bottom {
  transform: rotateZ(-45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(8px, -8px);
  transition-duration: 0.5s
}

Only through the hit and trial was I able to come closer. Still logic not clear how X and Y coordinates are accessed through CSS. I am trying to the browser as many resources as possible to get some clarity. Any help will be appreciated.

Sorry you lost me :slight_smile:

If you mean translate then its translate(x,y).

Note that if you put the transition on the normal state then the menu will animate back to closed rather than just clicking shut.

e.g.

.top,
.middle,
.bottom {
  max-width: 60px;
  max-height: 6px;
  width: 60px;
  height: 6px;
  background-color: #212121;
  transition: transform 0.5s ease;
}

.clicked .middle {
  background: transparent;
}
.clicked .top {
  transform: rotateZ(45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(13px, 13px);
}
.clicked .bottom {
  transform: rotateZ(-45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(8px, -8px);
}
How about this?

.top:active {
  transform: rotateZ(45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(13px, 13px);
}
.middle:active {
  transition-duration: 0.5s;
  background: transparent;
}
.bottom:active {
  transform: rotateZ(-45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(12px, -12px);
}

BTW there’s no need for .hamberger:hover selector. The cursor: pointer declaration can go in the .hamburger selector.

Thanks.

Could not get this point because the class clicked is in body now. How will the independent class be declared active?

I didn’t find a class named “clicked”.

If you use :active, a transition will happen when you click on part of the hamburger. I am not sure if that is what you want :grinning:

#44

:active doesn’t apply to divs but raise a good point that the hamburger really should be a button element as it creates an action :slight_smile:

#45

The transition works.

Sorry I’m not following or I’m probably misunderstanding something :slight_smile:

What has :active got to do with the transition?

#47

Perhaps I have not examined this lengthy thread in sufficient detail.

What is triggering the transitions if you are not using :active or :hover or similar?

Yes its a bit of a convoluted thread to follow and has veered off topic a bit :slight_smile:

There was some JS adding a class when the hamburger was clicked. The class that was added was used to trigger the transition. (There’s also a JS thread tied to this question that may help tie up some loose ends.)

However, I believe that part has been resolved satisfactorily now.:wink: