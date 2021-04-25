Flex right and left division with certain gap in the middle

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: margin: auto is not working on the hamburger.

It is working but the hamburger is 100% wide so there is nothing to centre:) (Just give a red background to .hamburger to see what I mean )

If you want to centre the content then there is a flex rule for that ( align-items:center when column axis in use)

.hamburger { display: flex; gap: 10px; flex-direction: column; margin: auto; align-items:center; }

Or give the hamburger a width to match its content.