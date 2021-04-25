Flex right and left division with certain gap in the middle

Archibald: Archibald: I don’t think that is the case

No its not actually set to the min-content value as I stated but it is set to auto by default which means that any long words or unbroken content will stop the element squashing (in flex items only) which is why the space between was getting smaller. With min-width:0 in place the element will keep on shrinking. Of course there will come a point when things overlap but its a different example to your fixed width column so comparisons are not equivalent.

Here’s an example of how min-width:0 makes a difference to flex items just to explain what I meant

Close the browser window smaller to see the behaviour changes.

Archibald: Archibald: In the real world I don’t adjust with any media queries

Yes that’s good if you can manage that but its not always possible. It’s a good thing to attempt though so I’m not knocking it