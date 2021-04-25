Flex right and left division with certain gap in the middle

HTML & CSS
Not really.:slight_smile:

We can’t use @supports because gap is supported in grid and would pass the test. It’s flexbox in Safari that doesn’t support gap. (I guess the browser makers didn’t expect a property to be supported for one layout system but not another.)

The only option for Safari is to use margins or one of the other methods mentioned instead. As I mentioned (before I edited my last post in error) it is under review in Safari so shouldn’t be long before its implemented.

Or alternatively use grid where gap is supported in Safari :slight_smile:

I don’t think that is the case. If break-word is not used, to avoid overflow you need to be careful that long words are less than 320px for small smartphones (also allowing for border widths, padding etc).

In the real world I don’t adjust with any media queries :grinning:

No its not actually set to the min-content value as I stated but it is set to auto by default which means that any long words or unbroken content will stop the element squashing (in flex items only) which is why the space between was getting smaller. With min-width:0 in place the element will keep on shrinking. Of course there will come a point when things overlap but its a different example to your fixed width column so comparisons are not equivalent.

Here’s an example of how min-width:0 makes a difference to flex items just to explain what I meant :slight_smile:

Close the browser window smaller to see the behaviour changes.

Yes that’s good if you can manage that but its not always possible. It’s a good thing to attempt though so I’m not knocking it :slight_smile:

To always have 60px gap you need to delete the max-width: 350px (because 30% of 1280 is 384).

Yes true. I didn’t notice that :slight_smile:

Too busy looking at other things. :wink:

There’s a fairly challenging demo of using flexbox with no media queries here: http://create.mywebcommunity.org/demo.html (on some free webspace).

Media queries would improve the aethetic appearance, especially at some browser widths, but with the software I use pages can be created and edited very quickly.

Good work :).

I generally say that the simpler you make something the easier it is to manage. Losing the media queries is one less headache to manage :;

I was willing to write the media query and I encountered the below problem. How can I get rid of pseudo element In media query it is not a class where we can put display: none

Yes you add display:none to the pseudo element with no problems.

.wrapper:before{display:none;}

or indeed:

.wrapper:before {content:none}

Both will remove the pseudo element completely.

<div class="hamburger">
	<div class="top clicked"></div>
	<div class="middle clicked"></div>
	<div class="bottom clicked"></div>
</div>

.hamburger {
  display: flex;
  gap: 10px;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
}
.top, .middle, .bottom {
  max-width: 60px;
  max-height: 6px;  
  width: 60px;
  height: 6px;
  background-color: #212121;
}

.middle.clicked {
  transition-duration: 0.5s;
  background: transparent;
}
.top.clicked {
  transform: rotateZ(45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(13px, 13px);
}
.bottom.clicked {
  transform: rotateZ(-45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(12px, -12px);
}
.hamburger:hover {
  cursor: pointer;
}

margin: auto is not working on the hamburger.

#36

It is working but the hamburger is 100% wide so there is nothing to centre:) (Just give a red background to .hamburger to see what I mean :slight_smile: )

If you want to centre the content then there is a flex rule for that ( align-items:center when column axis in use)

.hamburger {
  display: flex;
  gap: 10px;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
  align-items:center;
}

Or give the hamburger a width to match its content.

.hamburger {
  display:flex;
  gap: 10px;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
  width:60px;
}
Post Update:

.clicked .top {
  transform: rotateZ(45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(13px, 13px);
  transition-duration: 0.5s
}
.clicked .bottom {
  transform: rotateZ(-45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(8px, -8px);
  transition-duration: 0.5s
}

Only through the hit and trial was I able to come closer. Still logic not clear how X and Y coordinates are accessed through CSS. I am trying to the browser as many resources as possible to get some clarity. Any help will be appreciated.

#38

Sorry you lost me :slight_smile:

If you mean translate then its translate(x,y).

Note that if you put the transition on the normal state then the menu will animate back to closed rather than just clicking shut.

e.g.

.top,
.middle,
.bottom {
  max-width: 60px;
  max-height: 6px;
  width: 60px;
  height: 6px;
  background-color: #212121;
  transition: transform 0.5s ease;
}

.clicked .middle {
  background: transparent;
}
.clicked .top {
  transform: rotateZ(45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(13px, 13px);
}
.clicked .bottom {
  transform: rotateZ(-45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(8px, -8px);
}
How about this?

.top:active {
  transform: rotateZ(45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(13px, 13px);
}
.middle:active {
  transition-duration: 0.5s;
  background: transparent;
}
.bottom:active {
  transform: rotateZ(-45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(12px, -12px);
}

BTW there’s no need for .hamberger:hover selector. The cursor: pointer declaration can go in the .hamburger selector.

Thanks.

Could not get this point because the class clicked is in body now. How will the independent class be declared active?

I didn’t find a class named “clicked”.

If you use :active, a transition will happen when you click on part of the hamburger. I am not sure if that is what you want :grinning:

:active doesn’t apply to divs but raise a good point that the hamburger really should be a button element as it creates an action :slight_smile:

The transition works.