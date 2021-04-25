Flex right and left division with certain gap in the middle

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: Any remedial Fix?

https://caniuse.com/flexbox-gap

Not really.

We can’t use @supports because gap is supported in grid and would pass the test. It’s flexbox in Safari that doesn’t support gap. (I guess the browser makers didn’t expect a property to be supported for one layout system but not another.)

The only option for Safari is to use margins or one of the other methods mentioned instead. As I mentioned (before I edited my last post in error) it is under review in Safari so shouldn’t be long before its implemented.

Or alternatively use grid where gap is supported in Safari