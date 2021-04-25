Flex right and left division with certain gap in the middle

Archibald: Archibald: @PaulOB Why don’t you like using margin-right ?

I didn’t say I didn’t like it I just preferred that with gap you don’t have to use it and don’t have to negate it for smaller screens when content wraps etc. Also a margin-right could cause a scrollbar on mobile or squash the content depending on set up. It’s not that I dislike margins but gap doesn’t suffer from those problems. Obviously in the real world we’d be adjusting with media queries anyway so its a minor point either way.

However for better support margins are the way to go for now until Safari completes their technical review of gap.

Archibald: Archibald: CSS justify-content:space-between will push the right-hand box way over to the right on a large screen (unless e.g. max-width: 1100px is set on the body). Also the gap will go to zero for a range of screen widths.

I was assuming some sort of page wrapper or centred layout would be required as I dislike left aligned sites as they look a bit awkward on large monitors.

Archibald: Archibald: Also the gap will go to zero for a range of screen widths.

Yes but only at very small sizes and then only because min-width needs to be set to zero (min-width is set to min-content by default in flex I believe). Otherwise the container doesn’t shrink to match the size that was set.

However I’m not saying that’s the way I would do it. It all depends on the task in hand so as we have both shown there are many ways to do the same thing but all with their own peculiarities.

