Flex right and left division with certain gap in the middle

Sir, I am attempting to create simple two-column template on this line.
This is just off the top of my head but there are likely many other ways to do this.
Sir, what
technical qualification does this have here:
.wrapper:before {
content: "";
width: 30%;
flex: 0 0 30%;
max-width: 350px;
position: relative;
z-index: -1;
}
It creates the space to match the width of the fixed menu otherwise the article column will overlap the fixed position menu.
Fixed elements are removed from the flow so you have to purposely avoid them with your in-flow content.
This is roughly how I would do it:
Much less CSS!
I got that sir, but technically I think some pseudo parent container was imagined which was given position relative, and then the inner sidebar was given the position absolute.
But still I am unable to mentally analyze that how the scheme of order is working, slightly confused over that pseudo element.
Give a red background to the pseudo element and you will see what is happening.
e.g.
It’s basically a two column flex layout and then a fixed position element is allowed to sit on the left column while the flow of the page is maintained by the pseudo element.
Otherwise there is no way to push the second column to the right when you have used 30% width and a max-width. i.e. there is no margin-left:300% or max-margin-left 350px. If you didn’t have the max-width in your left column then the pseudo element could be eliminated and the column could just have a percentage left margin.
Or you could use use the gap property instead of margin
Much less css again
CSS gap (in flex layout) is not supported in Safari.
Any remedial Fix?
https://caniuse.com/flexbox-gap
I didn’t say I didn’t like it I just preferred that with gap you don’t have to use it and don’t have to negate it for smaller screens when content wraps etc. Also a margin-right could cause a scrollbar on mobile or squash the content depending on set up. It’s not that I dislike margins but gap doesn’t suffer from those problems. Obviously in the real world we’d be adjusting with media queries anyway so its a minor point either way.
However for better support margins are the way to go for now until Safari completes their technical review of gap.
I was assuming some sort of page wrapper or centred layout would be required as I dislike left aligned sites as they look a bit awkward on large monitors.
Yes but only at very small sizes and then only because min-width needs to be set to zero (min-width is set to min-content by default in flex I believe). Otherwise the container doesn’t shrink to match the size that was set.
e.g.
This gap is consistent.
However I’m not saying that’s the way I would do it. It all depends on the task in hand so as we have both shown there are many ways to do the same thing but all with their own peculiarities.
It’s all good
CSS
justify-content:space-between will push the right-hand box way over to the right on a large screen (unless e.g.
max-width: 1100px is set on the body). Also the gap will go to zero for a range of screen widths.
@PaulOB Why don’t you like using
margin-right?
Hmm I seem to have edited my last post instead of making a new one
So my reply is on the post before your last one
Not really.
We can’t use @supports because gap is supported in grid and would pass the test. It’s flexbox in Safari that doesn’t support gap. (I guess the browser makers didn’t expect a property to be supported for one layout system but not another.)
The only option for Safari is to use margins or one of the other methods mentioned instead. As I mentioned (before I edited my last post in error) it is under review in Safari so shouldn’t be long before its implemented.
Or alternatively use grid where gap is supported in Safari
I don’t think that is the case. If break-word is not used, to avoid overflow you need to be careful that long words are less than 320px for small smartphones (also allowing for border widths, padding etc).
In the real world I don’t adjust with any media queries
No its not actually set to the min-content value as I stated but it is set to auto by default which means that any long words or unbroken content will stop the element squashing (in flex items only) which is why the space between was getting smaller. With min-width:0 in place the element will keep on shrinking. Of course there will come a point when things overlap but its a different example to your fixed width column so comparisons are not equivalent.
Here’s an example of how min-width:0 makes a difference to flex items just to explain what I meant
Close the browser window smaller to see the behaviour changes.
Yes that’s good if you can manage that but its not always possible. It’s a good thing to attempt though so I’m not knocking it
To always have 60px gap you need to delete the
max-width: 350px (because 30% of 1280 is 384).
Yes true. I didn’t notice that
Too busy looking at other things.
There’s a fairly challenging demo of using flexbox with no media queries here: http://create.mywebcommunity.org/demo.html (on some free webspace).
Media queries would improve the aethetic appearance, especially at some browser widths, but with the software I use pages can be created and edited very quickly.
Good work :).
I generally say that the simpler you make something the easier it is to manage. Losing the media queries is one less headache to manage :;