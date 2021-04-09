Flex right and left division with certain gap in the middle

If we have to make a certain design where we have to divine available space such that in one row only two flex items are to be retained.

I think this property will do the needful:

flex: 1 0 50%;

flex-wrap: wrap , but this doesn’t give a gap between the two left and right.

Either we give padding-left ton flex right element or

we give padding-right to the flex left element.

Margin may be the other rescue.

Another alternative will be to give a middle div in the middle and set margin/padding or certain fix width there so that in case of swap of flex-direction still the middle, space remains the same.

This is what I know. Is there any evolved and more professional way to cater to such situations?