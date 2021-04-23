Flex right and left division with certain gap in the middle

Smartphones can have a width of only 320 pixels (CSS pixels, not device pixels), so a two-column layout with space in the middle is poor. It’s far better to make use of the capabilities of CSS Flexbox so that on small screens you will get just one column displayed. An empty <div> element to provide horizontal spacing on larger screens would mess up the display on small screens. Far better to use the options available in the CSS justify-content property, with some use of CSS margin to avoid boxes touching each other. I use percentage values for left and right margins so margins are smaller on small screens.
However, I sometimes use empty <div> elements where the flex-direction is column. This enables me to display visual separators. Perhaps that is rather naughty and I should be using SVG elements as decorative images instead (or HTML <hr> elements).
If you must use a <div> as a separator, you should consider adding HTML attribute
role="separator". That’s what I do!
I suggest you try to make use of the power of Flexbox to give flexible layouts that can automatically adapt very well to a wide range of screen widths.