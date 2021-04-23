Flex right and left division with certain gap in the middle

Smartphones can have a width of only 320 pixels (CSS pixels, not device pixels), so a two-column layout with space in the middle is poor. It’s far better to make use of the capabilities of CSS Flexbox so that on small screens you will get just one column displayed. An empty <div> element to provide horizontal spacing on larger screens would mess up the display on small screens. Far better to use the options available in the CSS justify-content property, with some use of CSS margin to avoid boxes touching each other. I use percentage values for left and right margins so margins are smaller on small screens.

However, I sometimes use empty <div> elements where the flex-direction is column. This enables me to display visual separators. Perhaps that is rather naughty and I should be using SVG elements as decorative images instead (or HTML <hr> elements).

If you must use a <div> as a separator, you should consider adding HTML attribute role="separator". That’s what I do!

I suggest you try to make use of the power of Flexbox to give flexible layouts that can automatically adapt very well to a wide range of screen widths.

No, there is no real issue with adding empty elements apart from semantics and maintenance of course but generally you can do what you require without resorting them.

Sometimes though you do need need to add an empty element when you have no other choice and then it’s fine as long as crafted correctly.

However I often see posted in the forums code that has many empty elements when in fact none was needed. It should therefore not be a tool that you reach for at every occasion. The html should be as semantic as possible with no wastage and only if there is no other way to do what you want then feel free to add extra elements.

Yes I agree for text content you probably want to go to one column on smaller screens.

If its just a small image side by side or a few words either side then 2 columns may suffice. It all depends on the situation but most screens under 400px (magic number alert) would benefit from a single column as you can ensure the content text is slightly larger as well as text on a mobile at 1rem is harder to read than text on a desktop at 1rem especially for old people with glasses like me :slight_smile:

In the end its nothing to do with screen size but the simple question of how much space does this design need to look and work well at every pixel width. Look at your design. Is it squashed or too spaced out. If so then adjust it. Do that for every pixel from 320px to your max-width xxpx. :wink:

There is a certain situation like this:

<div class="wrapper">
	<section class="sidebar">
		Lorem ipsum, dolor, sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Distinctio ratione vero cupiditate quaerat, nam, corrupti impedit dolor! Obcaecati incidunt quas officia, quisquam perferendis facere est, veritatis fuga dicta, necessitatibus quia.
	</section>
	<section class="article">
		Lorem ipsum dolor, sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Animi esse culpa omnis voluptate alias laboriosam accusamus magnam tenetur corrupti. Inventore pariatur, eos quod nesciunt eaque vitae iste recusandae quidem officia.
	</section>
</div>

CSS:

.wrapper {
  display: flex;
}
.sidebar {
  flex: 1 0 calc(30% - 100px);
  padding: 20px;
  border: 2px solid #000000;
}
.article {
  flex: 1 0 calc(70% - 100px);
  padding: 20px;
  border: 2px solid #000000;
}

still not getting the middle gap between the two div:

Add CSS margin.

This part is useless than →

You’ve set flex-grow to 1 which means it will grow to fill the available space. There will be no gap.

Flex-basis is only a minimum basis when you have flex-grow to 1. Set flex-grow to zero and then the basis will be applied exactly.

.wrapper {
  display: flex;
  justify-content:space-between;
}
.sidebar {
  flex: 0 0 calc(30% - 100px);
  padding: 20px;
  border: 2px solid #000000;
}
.article {
  flex: 0 0 calc(70% - 100px);
  padding: 20px;
  border: 2px solid #000000;
}

Then just justify-content:space-between; on the wrapper.

I tried one more thing:

.sidebar {
  flex: 1 0 calc(30% - 100px);
  max-width: 350px;
  padding: 20px;
  border: 2px solid #000000;
  overflow-y: scroll;
  left: 0;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  position: fixed;
  overflow-y: auto;
  overflow-x: hidden;
}
.article {
  flex: 1 0 calc(70% - 100px);
  padding: 20px;
  border: 2px solid #000000;
}

Then suffered a design breakdown →

That doesn’t make sense. :slight_smile:

A fixed position element will not take part in the flex flow. You would need to position the flex container away from the fixed element.

I’d need to see exactly what you are trying to do before offering a solution as there could be many ways to approach this. :slight_smile:

Sir, I am attempting to create simple two-column template on this line.

This is just off the top of my head but there are likely many other ways to do this.:slight_smile:

Sir, what technical qualification does this have here:

.wrapper:before {
  content: "";
  width: 30%;
  flex: 0 0 30%;
  max-width: 350px;
  position: relative;
  z-index: -1;
}
It creates the space to match the width of the fixed menu otherwise the article column will overlap the fixed position menu.

Fixed elements are removed from the flow so you have to purposely avoid them with your in-flow content.

This is roughly how I would do it:

Much less CSS!

I got that sir, but technically I think some pseudo parent container was imagined which was given position relative, and then the inner sidebar was given the position absolute.

But still I am unable to mentally analyze that how the scheme of order is working, slightly confused over that pseudo element.

Give a red background to the pseudo element and you will see what is happening.

e.g.

It’s basically a two column flex layout and then a fixed position element is allowed to sit on the left column while the flow of the page is maintained by the pseudo element.

Otherwise there is no way to push the second column to the right when you have used 30% width and a max-width. i.e. there is no margin-left:300% or max-margin-left 350px. If you didn’t have the max-width in your left column then the pseudo element could be eliminated and the column could just have a percentage left margin.

Or you could use use the gap property instead of margin :slight_smile:

Much less css again :wink:

CSS gap (in flex layout) is not supported in Safari.

Any remedial Fix?
https://caniuse.com/flexbox-gap

Yes I know that’s a problem for now bu it’s already in Safari’s Technical review so won’t be long befoe imlemented:slight_smile:

If the space between is important then a margin or justify:space-between will have to do.

Gap is so useful though its a shame not to use it now.

CSS justify-content:space-between will push the right-hand box way over to the right on a large screen (unless e.g. max-width: 1100px is set on the body). Also the gap will go to zero for a range of screen widths.

@PaulOB Why don’t you like using margin-right?

