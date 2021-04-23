Flex right and left division with certain gap in the middle

You need to consider how your 8 elements will appear on small smartphones. If you use “50%” the elements will shrink down to rather narrow widths.

I suggest you use flex:0 1 350px; (but edit 350 if you wish). Having the flex-shrink set to “1” will allow the width to shrink as necessary on small smartphones. With the flex-grow set to “0” the elements will never be wider than 350 pixels.

If the 8 elements have no margins: within any container less than 700 pixels wide there will be only one element in each flexbox row, so there will be 8 rows. If a container is between 700 and 1049 pixels wide there will be two elements in each row, so there will be 4 rows. If you want to avoid having 3 or more elements on each row you will need to constrain the width of the container.

Use CSS justify-content property to control how any spare space between elements on a row is distributed. Do not use a div element to provide spacing.

If your elements had borders, you would want to use CSS padding to keep the text clear of the borders. Also you would want to use CSS margin to prevent the element boxes touching each other.

There is more to flexbox than this