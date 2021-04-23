Flex right and left division with certain gap in the middle

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: Hi there sir, Is there any major issue that I need to know to avoid such things?

No, there is no real issue with adding empty elements apart from semantics and maintenance of course but generally you can do what you require without resorting them.

Sometimes though you do need need to add an empty element when you have no other choice and then it’s fine as long as crafted correctly.

However I often see posted in the forums code that has many empty elements when in fact none was needed. It should therefore not be a tool that you reach for at every occasion. The html should be as semantic as possible with no wastage and only if there is no other way to do what you want then feel free to add extra elements.

Archibald: Archibald: Smartphones can have a width of only 320 pixels (CSS pixels, not device pixels), so a two-column layout with space in the middle is poor.

Yes I agree for text content you probably want to go to one column on smaller screens.

If its just a small image side by side or a few words either side then 2 columns may suffice. It all depends on the situation but most screens under 400px (magic number alert) would benefit from a single column as you can ensure the content text is slightly larger as well as text on a mobile at 1rem is harder to read than text on a desktop at 1rem especially for old people with glasses like me

In the end its nothing to do with screen size but the simple question of how much space does this design need to look and work well at every pixel width. Look at your design. Is it squashed or too spaced out. If so then adjust it. Do that for every pixel from 320px to your max-width xxpx.