I have the following markup with some text and a link. If I add a display:flex to the parent, it seems to be removing the space between the text and the link, like this:

This is my code:

<p class="text-center d-flex align-items-center">Text <a href="#>Link</a></p>

As you can see there is a space after the “Text”, but the flex is removing this.

Is there a reason for this?