Flex keeps wrapping even after nowrap?

asasass: asasass: The boxes should stay the same size and not change

They are flex items so use the flex rules for them.

e.g.

flex:0 0 280px;

.image1 { flex:0 0 280px; width: 280px; height: 280px; background: green; }

i.e. don’t shrink or grow but be 280px wide = flex:0 0 280px; .

Get rid of the floats as these are flex-items and will align horizontally by default (unless you are building in some sort of support for very old browsers).

Also don’t use 3 different classes when they all have the same rules. Just use the one class.