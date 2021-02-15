Flex keeps wrapping even after nowrap?

The boxes keep morphing into each other, how do I prevent this?
It keeps taking 3 images and combining them into 1.
And I don’t want the boxes to get squished together.
The boxes should stay the same size and not change.
code: https://jsfiddle.net/v7f1ohba/1/
.outer {
max-width: 940px;
height: 348px;
background-color: #000;
margin: 0 auto;/* top+bottom left+right */
}
.centersvg {
display: flex;
flex-flow: nowrap;
align-items: center;
justify-content: space-around;
}
div {
height: 348px;
background: red;
}
.image1 {
float: left;
width: 280px;
height: 280px;
background: #13b4ff;
}
.image2 {
float: left;
width: 280px;
height: 280px;
background: #13b4ff;
}
.image3 {
float: left;
width: 280px;
height: 280px;
background: #13b4ff;
}
<div class="outer">
<div class="centersvg">
<div class="image1">
</div>
<div class="image2">
</div>
<div class="image3">
</div>
</div>
</div>