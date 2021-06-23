Flex centering outbidded by position sticky

The javascript discussion is going on here how to inject class based on scroll up.

The normal header CSS definition is like this:

.header { display: flex; justify-content: space-between; align-items: center; }

but when the class active is injected: The definition will become like this →

.header.active { position: fixed; z-index: 99; animation-name: headeranimate; animation-duration: 1s; top: 0px; border: 1px solid #DADADA; } @keyframes headeranimate { 0% { top:-100px;} 100% { top:0;} }

The position: fixed; is causing issue:

The header is no more centered in the horizontal middle but shifted to the left. I tried transform/translate, but could not fix the issue.