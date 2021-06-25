Flex centering outbidded by position sticky

The javascript discussion is going on here how to inject class based on scroll up.
The normal header CSS definition is like this:
.header {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
align-items: center;
}
but when the class
active is injected: The definition will become like this →
.header.active {
position: fixed;
z-index: 99;
animation-name: headeranimate;
animation-duration: 1s;
top: 0px;
border: 1px solid #DADADA;
}
@keyframes headeranimate {
0% { top:-100px;}
100% { top:0;}
}
The
position: fixed; is causing issue:
The header is no more centered in the horizontal middle but shifted to the left. I tried transform/translate, but could not fix the issue.