Flatten array with (nodelists, HTMLCollections, strings etc.)

I am running some tests. I want to pass maybe an HTMLCollection or a single element wrapped in an array [element] or [elements] and end up with an iterable array [el] or [el1, el2, el3 etc..] — something I will be passing to various dom methods.

Example HTML

<div> <ul id='list'> <li>Item 1</li> <li>Item 2</li> <li>Item 3</li> <li>Item 4</li> <li>Item 5</li> <li>Item 6</li> </ul> </div>

I had hoped that I could do something like [].flat.call(domElements)

So a test on the following

const elements = [ document.getElementsByTagName('li'), document.getElementById('list'), ['a', 'b', 'b'], 'def' ]

Array flat output

console.log(elements.flat()) // Array flat (6) [ HTMLCollection(6), ul#list, "a", "b", "b", "def" ]

The HTMLCollection is left untouched, which isn’t what I want.

I ended up writing the following

// returns a flattened array, including flattening nodelists, strings etc. const flattenEverything = arr => { const isIterable = obj => typeof obj[Symbol.iterator] === 'function' return arr.reduce( (acc, val) => acc.concat((isIterable(val)) ? Array.from(val) : [val]) , [] ) }

flattenEverything output

flattenEverything(elements) // (13) [li, li, li, li, li, li, ul#list, "a", "b", "b", "d", "e", "f"]

I know I could just go down the if/else route, but I am kind of looking for a nice one shop route to this.

Would be interested in thoughts. codepen here

