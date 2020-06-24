Flatpickr first day of week Monday and shorthandcurrentMonth help

I have started to use flatpickr on a form and it’s working but want to add couple of options to it. I want to add the firstDayOfWeek so that Monday is the first day of the week and then want to shorthandCurrentMonth so it shows Jun instead of June

I know the option code I have is sort of working as dateFormat: “d-m-Y”, works if I change the date format and it shows the date format I alter in the dateFormat line but unsure why the firstDayofWeek and shorthandCurrentMonth is not working, below is the code I have

<script> var example = flatpickr("#flatpickr", { // A string of characters which are used to define how the date will be displayed in the input box. dateFormat: "d-m-Y", // Show the month using the shorthand version. shorthandCurrentMonth: true, "locale": { "firstDayOfWeek": 1 // start week on Monday } }); </script>

Update: Just got it working by using the cdn files as mentioned on https://www.cssscript.com/flat-style…ker-flatpickr/ as was originally using the code from them files but might be conflicting with something the way I did it originally or coding was possibly missing