Flatpickr first day of week Monday and shorthandcurrentMonth help

I have started to use flatpickr on a form and it’s working but want to add couple of options to it. I want to add the firstDayOfWeek so that Monday is the first day of the week and then want to shorthandCurrentMonth so it shows Jun instead of June

I know the option code I have is sort of working as dateFormat: “d-m-Y”, works if I change the date format and it shows the date format I alter in the dateFormat line but unsure why the firstDayofWeek and shorthandCurrentMonth is not working, below is the code I have

<script>
 var example = flatpickr("#flatpickr", {    
 // A string of characters which are used to define how the date will be displayed in the input box. 
 dateFormat: "d-m-Y",
 // Show the month using the shorthand version.
shorthandCurrentMonth: true,
"locale": {
    "firstDayOfWeek": 1 // start week on Monday
}
});    
</script>

Update: Just got it working by using the cdn files as mentioned on https://www.cssscript.com/flat-style…ker-flatpickr/ as was originally using the code from them files but might be conflicting with something the way I did it originally or coding was possibly missing

I see a bug was reported last year https://github.com/flatpickr/flatpickr/issues/1856

Maybe you were using that out-dated version?

Yeah think I was as since started using the CDN files, it’s been ok since. I got a couple of new little issues if you got any idea on how to resolve it.

I have noticed a user can enter text/numbers in year field

It is helpful to see the html:)

A suggestion

<input type='date'>

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/input/date

I tried input=“date” but still the same, think it’s because the input field for the year is pulled in on the javascript cdn file. Below is the code I have

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/flatpickr/dist/flatpickr.min.css">
    <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://npmcdn.com/flatpickr/dist/themes/material_blue.css">

<input name="date" id="flatpickr" placeholder="Choose a Date" class="form-control">

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/flatpickr"></script>

<script>
var example = flatpickr("#flatpickr", {
minDate: 'today',
defaultDate: 'today',
allowInput: false,
monthSelectorType: "static",
// A string of characters which are used to define how the date will be displayed in the input box. 
dateFormat: "d-m-Y",
// Show the month using the shorthand version.
shorthandCurrentMonth: false,
"locale": {
    "firstDayOfWeek": 1 // start week on Monday
}
});
</script>