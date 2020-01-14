Flask, url dynamic nav

I am trying to get my Flask urls to work, currently, I have this navigation:
@app.route("/<category>")
def category(category):
@app.route("/<category>/<subcategory>")
def subcategory(category, subcategory):
The idea is that one would navigate, from one category to another etc. Also, support e.g.:
health/fasting/fasting-is-good-for-you
But, I cannot seem to get the
url_for() to work, what am I doing wrong, any help is appreciated. Thanks a lot in advance!
EDIT: I keep getting the following error: "werkzeug.routing.BuildError
werkzeug.routing.BuildError: Could not build url for endpoint ‘category’. Did you forget to specify values [‘category’]? "
Tried:
<a href="{{url_for('category')}}/{{url_for('subcategory')}}/{{slug}}">