Fixing jslint errors

It looks like you’ve got six there.
stricts, I only have 2.
However, about “use strict” - JSLint doesn’t require that anymore when using a browser, because there are virtually no old browsers being used for that to provide much benefit anymore.
oh, I didn’t know that, thank you for telling me.
You mean like this.
https://jsfiddle.net/7ztg9koh/3/
(function manageCovera() {
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const theplay = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".playb");
hide(theplay);
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containera");
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".playa");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
(function initCover() {
function coverClickHandler() {
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".playa");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
(function manageCoverb() {
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const theplay = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".playa");
hide(theplay);
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containerb");
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".playb");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
How can I make this line shorter than 80 characters?
const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".jacket-left, .jacket-middle, .jacket-right");
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}());
The function parameters can be put on a separate line.
const covers = document.querySelectorAll(
".jacket-left, .jacket-middle, .jacket-right"
);
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
However, if that string of jackets get larger, then other techniques can be used.
One is to use an array for each jacket selector, and another is to search the DOM for the elements instead.
This is another way I figured out:
const coversSelector = ".jacket-left, .jacket-middle, .jacket-right";
const covers = document.querySelectorAll(coversSelector);
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}());
Yes, that is another approach that I have done in other work on the code.
Once again, it is a temporary solution that needs to change when there are more covers to select.
Currently it works and makes it pretty clear what’s going on, but that’s conditional on only having a few elements to select.
When the list gets larger you can put them into an array.
const coverSelectors = [
".jacket-topleft",
".jacket-topcenter",
".jacket-topright",
".jacket-middleleft",
".jacket-middlecenter",
".jacket-middleright",
".jacket-bottomleft",
".jacket-bottomcenter",
".jacket-bottomright"
];
const covers = coverSelectors.map(function (coverSelector) {
return document.querySelector(coverSelector);
});
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
And when we get bored with making arrays of all the jackets, we can access them using the jacket class:
<div class="jacket jacket-left">
const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".jacket");
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
Or, by less direct methods, such as by reference from its direct parent, the video-contain element.
<div class="video-contain">
<div class="jacket jacket-left">
const containers = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll(".video-contain"));
const covers = containers.map(function (videoContainer) {
return videoContainer.firstChild;
});
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
There is almost always a way to deal with larger and larger groups. It’s usually best though to stay with small techniques until need demands that we use larger ones.
I do like the following jacket technique though.
const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".jacket");
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
That one’s looking sweet. I wanna take it to bed and cuddle with it for a while.
This way didn’t work:
https://jsfiddle.net/p084276x/
(function initCover() {
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
const containers = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll(".video-contain"));
const covers = containers.map(function(videoContainer) {
return videoContainer.firstChild;
});
covers.forEach(function(cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}());
Maybe
firstChild; should be changed to something else, or is it something else that would be changed?
TypeError: Cannot read property ‘classList’ of null"
https://jsfiddle.net/y1v96dsk/
const containers = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll(".video-contain"));
const covers = containers.map(function(videoContainer) {
return videoContainer.firstChild;
});
covers.forEach(function(cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}());
I don’t see how that technique would be useful there, as each one is being initialised separately.
loadPlayer({
height: 207,
target: ".jacket-left",
width: 277
});
loadPlayer({
height: 207,
start: 4,
target: ".jacket-middle",
width: 277
});
loadPlayer({
height: 207,
target: ".jacket-right",
width: 277
});
How would this have been fixed?
https://jsfiddle.net/y1v96dsk/
I was trying to figure this out.
What would have been the right way?
const containers = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll(".video-contain"));
const covers = containers.map(function(videoContainer) {
return videoContainer.firstChild;
});
covers.forEach(function(cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}());
Nothing needs to be fixed there.
- “215:8 Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property ‘classList’ of null”
That code is not appropriate to use on that page. It would work well when you do have a page that is appropriate for it. See post #25
It’s not meant to work on that type of code is what you are saying.
There’s a few things I want to try to figure out how to do while it is in this state.