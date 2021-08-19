Fixing jslint errors

When the list gets larger you can put them into an array.

const coverSelectors = [ ".jacket-topleft", ".jacket-topcenter", ".jacket-topright", ".jacket-middleleft", ".jacket-middlecenter", ".jacket-middleright", ".jacket-bottomleft", ".jacket-bottomcenter", ".jacket-bottomright" ]; const covers = coverSelectors.map(function (coverSelector) { return document.querySelector(coverSelector); }); covers.forEach(function (cover) { cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); });

And when we get bored with making arrays of all the jackets, we can access them using the jacket class:

<div class="jacket jacket-left">

const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".jacket"); covers.forEach(function (cover) { cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); });

Or, by less direct methods, such as by reference from its direct parent, the video-contain element.

<div class="video-contain"> <div class="jacket jacket-left">

const containers = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll(".video-contain")); const covers = containers.map(function (videoContainer) { return videoContainer.firstChild; }); covers.forEach(function (cover) { cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler); });

There is almost always a way to deal with larger and larger groups. It’s usually best though to stay with small techniques until need demands that we use larger ones.