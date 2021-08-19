Fixing jslint errors

asasass: asasass: Wrap an immediate function invocation in parentheses to assist the reader

There is conflict on which way is to be used. JSLint has gone with one way and not the other.

The way that JSLint has gone is also consistent with how functions are used in general.

Here is a function declaration:

function add() { ... }

To invoke that add function, you place the invoking parenthesis directly after the function name.

add();

When it’s a function literal exactly the same thing occurs. First there’s the function, and we invoke it.

function add() { ... }();

The problem with the above though is that JavaScript does not allow a function literal to start a line, because JS can confuse that for a function declaration instead.

To alleviate that problem, we place the whole thing in parenthesis, so that the add function becomes a function literal instead. Literal here just means that the function is inline with the code, instead of being declared separately.

(function add() { ... }());

Even though this next variation is syntactically correct, it breaks the pattern of the declaration happening directly after the function.

(function add() { ... })();

That’s why JSLint requires you to place the invoking parenthesis directly after the function instead.