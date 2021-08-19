Fixing jslint errors

When the list gets larger you can put them into an array.
const coverSelectors = [
".jacket-topleft",
".jacket-topcenter",
".jacket-topright",
".jacket-middleleft",
".jacket-middlecenter",
".jacket-middleright",
".jacket-bottomleft",
".jacket-bottomcenter",
".jacket-bottomright"
];
const covers = coverSelectors.map(function (coverSelector) {
return document.querySelector(coverSelector);
});
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
And when we get bored with making arrays of all the jackets, we can access them using the jacket class:
<div class="jacket jacket-left">
const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".jacket");
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
Or, by less direct methods, such as by reference from its direct parent, the video-contain element.
<div class="video-contain">
<div class="jacket jacket-left">
const containers = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll(".video-contain"));
const covers = containers.map(function (videoContainer) {
return videoContainer.firstChild;
});
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
There is almost always a way to deal with larger and larger groups. It’s usually best though to stay with small techniques until need demands that we use larger ones.