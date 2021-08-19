Fixing jslint errors

There seems to be some things that you don’t understand. I’ll try to spell them out for you.
- Function literal: Is a function that starts with an opening brace, and ends with a closing brace.
Example: function initPlayButtons() { … }
- Parens: Are the opening and closing parenthesis that look like this:
( ... )
When it says: “Don’t wrap function literals in parens” that is exactly what it means.
Here is a function literal wrapped in parens:
(function initPlayButtons() {
...
}); // function literal wrapped in parens = bad
The following is also a function literal wrapped in parens:
(function initPlayButtons() {
...
})(); // function literal wrapped in parens and then invoked = bad
However, the following is not a function literal wrapped in parens, because the invoking parenthesis after the closing brace invoke the function. That causes it to no longer be a function literal, and is replaced with whatever is returned from the function.
(function initPlayButtons() {
...
}()); // function literal invoked and wrapped in parens = good
As you might have noticed, that error doesn’t really have anything to do with the start of the function, but is all about how it ends.