Fixing jslint errors

There seems to be some things that you don’t understand. I’ll try to spell them out for you.

Function literal: Is a function that starts with an opening brace, and ends with a closing brace.

Example: function initPlayButtons() { … }

Example: function initPlayButtons() { … } Parens: Are the opening and closing parenthesis that look like this: ( ... )

When it says: “Don’t wrap function literals in parens” that is exactly what it means.

Here is a function literal wrapped in parens:

(function initPlayButtons() { ... }); // function literal wrapped in parens = bad

The following is also a function literal wrapped in parens:

(function initPlayButtons() { ... })(); // function literal wrapped in parens and then invoked = bad

However, the following is not a function literal wrapped in parens, because the invoking parenthesis after the closing brace invoke the function. That causes it to no longer be a function literal, and is replaced with whatever is returned from the function.

(function initPlayButtons() { ... }()); // function literal invoked and wrapped in parens = good

As you might have noticed, that error doesn’t really have anything to do with the start of the function, but is all about how it ends.