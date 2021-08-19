Fixing jslint errors

- Don’t wrap function literals in parens.
(function initPlayButtons() {
I just received that error.
There seems to be some things that you don’t understand. I’ll try to spell them out for you.
( ... )
When it says: “Don’t wrap function literals in parens” that is exactly what it means.
Here is a function literal wrapped in parens:
(function initPlayButtons() {
...
}); // function literal wrapped in parens = bad
The following is also a function literal wrapped in parens:
(function initPlayButtons() {
...
})(); // function literal wrapped in parens and then invoked = bad
However, the following is not a function literal wrapped in parens, because the invoking parenthesis after the closing brace invoke the function. That causes it to no longer be a function literal, and is replaced with whatever is returned from the function.
(function initPlayButtons() {
...
}()); // function literal invoked and wrapped in parens = good
As you might have noticed, that error doesn’t really have anything to do with the start of the function, but is all about how it ends.
Something has to be changed in how this ends?
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".button");
playButtons.forEach(function addHandler(el) {
el.addEventListener("click", playButtonClickHandler);
});
})();
- Wrap an immediate function invocation in parentheses to assist the reader in understanding that the expression is the result of a function, and not the function itself.
})();
The guy that created JSLint said that a good way to remember which way is good and which way is bad is that the bad way has the invoking
() looking like dog balls hanging off the end.
})(); = bad
Whereas the good way has the invoking
() nicely contained in the parenthesis.
}()); = good
Should strict be placed under it?
(function initPlayButtons() {
"use strict";
If no, how do you know when it is needed, and when it is not?
There is conflict on which way is to be used. JSLint has gone with one way and not the other.
The way that JSLint has gone is also consistent with how functions are used in general.
Here is a function declaration:
function add() {
...
}
To invoke that add function, you place the invoking parenthesis directly after the function name.
add();
When it’s a function literal exactly the same thing occurs. First there’s the function, and we invoke it.
function add() {
...
}();
The problem with the above though is that JavaScript does not allow a function literal to start a line, because JS can confuse that for a function declaration instead.
To alleviate that problem, we place the whole thing in parenthesis, so that the add function becomes a function literal instead. Literal here just means that the function is inline with the code, instead of being declared separately.
(function add() {
...
}());
Even though this next variation is syntactically correct, it breaks the pattern of the declaration happening directly after the function.
(function add() {
...
})();
That’s why JSLint requires you to place the invoking parenthesis directly after the function instead.
(function add() {
...
}());
“use strict” is used on all top-level functions.
A good coding practice is to place all of your functions inside of one outer function, so that “use strict” is only needed on that outer function.
You have several of those outer functions in your code, so each one has “use strict” on them.
I should only need 2 then.
https://jsfiddle.net/7aL5put8/
(function manageCovera() {
"use strict";
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
(function initCovera(){
(function manageCoverb() {
"use strict";
(function initPlayButtons() {
(function initCoverb() {
It looks like you’ve got six there.
stricts, I only have 2.
However, about “use strict” - JSLint doesn’t require that anymore when using a browser, because there are virtually no old browsers being used for that to provide much benefit anymore.
oh, I didn’t know that, thank you for telling me.
You mean like this.
https://jsfiddle.net/7ztg9koh/3/
(function manageCovera() {
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const theplay = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".playb");
hide(theplay);
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containera");
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".playa");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
(function initCover() {
function coverClickHandler() {
videoPlayer.play();
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".playa");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
(function manageCoverb() {
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
const theplay = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".playa");
hide(theplay);
const thewrap = cover.parentElement.querySelector(".containerb");
show(thewrap);
}
const cover = document.querySelector(".playb");
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
}());
How can I make this line shorter than 80 characters?
const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".jacket-left, .jacket-middle, .jacket-right");
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}());
The function parameters can be put on a separate line.
const covers = document.querySelectorAll(
".jacket-left, .jacket-middle, .jacket-right"
);
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
However, if that string of jackets get larger, then other techniques can be used.
One is to use an array for each jacket selector, and another is to search the DOM for the elements instead.
This is another way I figured out:
const coversSelector = ".jacket-left, .jacket-middle, .jacket-right";
const covers = document.querySelectorAll(coversSelector);
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}());
Yes, that is another approach that I have done in other work on the code.
Once again, it is a temporary solution that needs to change when there are more covers to select.
Currently it works and makes it pretty clear what’s going on, but that’s conditional on only having a few elements to select.
When the list gets larger you can put them into an array.
const coverSelectors = [
".jacket-topleft",
".jacket-topcenter",
".jacket-topright",
".jacket-middleleft",
".jacket-middlecenter",
".jacket-middleright",
".jacket-bottomleft",
".jacket-bottomcenter",
".jacket-bottomright"
];
const covers = coverSelectors.map(function (coverSelector) {
return document.querySelector(coverSelector);
});
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
And when we get bored with making arrays of all the jackets, we can access them using the jacket class:
<div class="jacket jacket-left">
const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".jacket");
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
Or, by less direct methods, such as by reference from its direct parent, the video-contain element.
<div class="video-contain">
<div class="jacket jacket-left">
const containers = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll(".video-contain"));
const covers = containers.map(function (videoContainer) {
return videoContainer.firstChild;
});
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
There is almost always a way to deal with larger and larger groups. It’s usually best though to stay with small techniques until need demands that we use larger ones.
I do like the following jacket technique though.
const covers = document.querySelectorAll(".jacket");
covers.forEach(function (cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
That one’s looking sweet. I wanna take it to bed and cuddle with it for a while.
This way didn’t work:
https://jsfiddle.net/p084276x/
(function initCover() {
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
hide(cover);
}
const containers = Array.from(document.querySelectorAll(".video-contain"));
const covers = containers.map(function(videoContainer) {
return videoContainer.firstChild;
});
covers.forEach(function(cover) {
cover.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}());