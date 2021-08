Fixing jslint errors

Function literals

Here’s the top and bottom of the iife in question:

(function iife() { ... })();

At the bottom, after the closing brace and the closing parenthesis, are the invoking parenthesis that look like () . Those are disliked after the parenthesis because it’s not supposed to be the parenthesis that is being invoked, it is the function that is being invoked. The invoking () are to be moved inside of the closing parenthesis so that the invoking () come after the closing brace instead.

(function iife() { ... }());

Duplicate iife

You have two iife sections. We need to ask why do we have two there instead of one? It’s because one of them groups some things together separately from the other set of things. Using the name iife is just a generic term that’s used on example code. We should rename them so that they more clearly inform us about what is inside.

The first one initializes the play buttons, and the second one initializes the cover, so until better names come to mind, we can name them as follows: