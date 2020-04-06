Fixed Bottom Menu/Scroll to Top Issue

Take a look at this page for me. I’m having trouble diagnosing why the menu bar when scrolled to a fixed position at the top is halfway hidden before it pops into place.

I do get a response from Firefox saying:

“This site appears to use a scroll-linked positioning effect.This may not work well with asynchronous panning; see https://developer.mozilla.org/docs/Mozilla/Performance/ScrollLinkedEffects for further details and to join the discussion on related tools and features!”, but that seems more like a warning than an error.

The code I’m using:

<script> jQuery(function($) { $(window).bind('scroll', function() { var windowHeight = $(window).height(); if ($(window).scrollTop() < windowHeight) { $(".et-l.et-l--header").css("position","absolute").css("top","auto").css("bottom",0).css("z-index","99999"); } else { $(".et-l.et-l--header").css("position","fixed").css("bottom","auto").css("top",0).css("z-index","99999"); } }); }); </script>

Seems simple enough and shouldn’t cause the element to be hidden upon scroll for a short while.

Thank you.