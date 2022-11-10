Fix and center the image gallery!

Hello good afternoon everyone.
I’m having some problems with the construction of my cv portfolio. Someone who understands html, css and javascript could help me, I really appreciate your help.
My doubts are as follows:- My image gallery title has disappeared, how do I make the title “My Portfolio” look like the file below?
- How do I center my source code so that the photos in my image gallery look like the image below (attached)?
index.html
(...)
<!--image gallery-->
<section class="container" id="portfolio">
<div class="main-title">
<h2>My <span>Portfolio</span><span class="bg-text">My Work</span></h2>
</div>
<p class="port-text">
Here is some of my work that I've done in various programming languages.
</p>
<div class="gallery-container">
<div class="gallery-item" data-index="1">
<img src="img/bandacoldplay.jpeg">
</div>
<div class="gallery-item" data-index="2">
<img src="img/Dutchplan.jpg">
</div>
<div class="gallery-item" data-index="3">
<img src="img/mascaraNY.jpg">
</div>
<div class="gallery-item" data-index="4">
<img src="img/planogeralPonteLima.jpg">
</div>
<div class="gallery-item" data-index="5">
<p><img src="img/deliveryadd.jpg">
<a href="https://www.behance.net/gallery/155636655/Empresa-de-Entregas-ao-Domicilio">Anúncio de publicidade entrega de encomendas ao domicilio</a></p>
</div>
<div class="gallery-item" data-index="6">
<img src="img/mockupcoldplay.gif">
</div>
</div>
</section>
<!-- End of image gallery-->
(...)
</main>
</body>
</html>
styles.css
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
list-style: none;
}
:root {
--color-primary: #191d2b;
--color-secondary: #27AE60;
--color-white: #FFFFFF;
--color-black: #000;
--color-grey0: #f8f8f8;
--color-grey-1: #dbe1e8;
--color-grey-2: #b2becd;
--color-grey-3: #6c7983;
--color-grey-4: #454e56;
--color-grey-5: #2a2e35;
--color-grey-6: #12181b;
--br-sm-2: 14px;
--box-shadow-1: 0 3px 15px rgba(0,0,0,.3);
}
.light-mode {
--color-primary: #FFFFFF;
--color-secondary: #F56692;
--color-white: #454e56;
--color-black: #000;
--color-grey0: #f8f8f8;
--color-grey-1: #6c7983;
--color-grey-2: #6c7983;
--color-grey-3: #6c7983;
--color-grey-4: #454e56;
--color-grey-5: #f8f8f8;
--color-grey-6: #12181b;
}
body {
background-color: var(--color-primary);
font-family: "Poppins", sans-serif;
font-size: 1.1rem;
color: var(--color-white);
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
}
a {
display: inline-block;
text-decoration: none;
color: inherit;
font-family: inherit;
}
header {
min-height: 100vh;
color: var(--color-white);
overflow: hidden;
padding: 0 !important;
}
section {
min-height: 100vh;
width: 100%;
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
padding: 3rem 18rem;
}
.container {
display: none;
transform: translateY(-100%) scale(0);
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
background-color: var(--color-primary);
}
.active {
display: block;
animation: appear 1s ease-in-out;
transform: translateY(0) scaleY(1);
}
@keyframes appear {
0% {
transform: translateY(-100%) scaleY(0);
}
100% {
transform: translateY(0) scaleY(1);
}
}
.controls {
position: fixed;
z-index: 10;
top: 50%;
right: 3%;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
transform: translateY(-50%);
}
.controls .control {
padding: 1rem;
cursor: pointer;
background-color: var(--color-grey-4);
width: 55px;
height: 55px;
border-radius: 50%;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
margin: 0.7rem 0;
box-shadow: var(--box-shadow-1);
}
.controls .control i {
font-size: 1.2rem;
color: var(--color-grey-2);
pointer-events: none;
}
.controls .active-btn {
background-color: var(--color-secondary);
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
}
.controls .active-btn i {
color: var(--color-white);
}
.theme-btn {
top: 15%;
right: 3%;
width: 65px;
height: 65px;
border-radius: 50%;
background-color: var(--color-grey-4);
cursor: pointer;
position: fixed;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
box-shadow: 0 3px 15px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
transition: all 0.1s ease-in-out;
}
.theme-btn:active {
transform: translateY(-3px);
}
.theme-btn i {
font-size: 1.4rem;
color: var(--color-grey-2);
pointer-events: none;
}
/*Header-content*/
.header-content {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr);
min-height: 100vh;
}
.header-content .left-header {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
position: relative;
}
.header-content .left-header .h-shape {
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
width: 65%;
height: 100%;
background-color: var(--color-secondary);
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
z-index: -1;
clip-path: polygon(0 0, 46% 0, 79% 100%, 0% 100%);
}
.header-content .left-header .image {
border-radius: var(--br-sm-2);
height: 90%;
width: 68%;
margin-left: 4rem;
background-color: var(--color-black);
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
}
.header-content .left-header .image img {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
object-fit: cover;
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
filter: grayscale(100%);
}
.header-content .left-header .image img:hover {
filter: grayscale(0);
}
.header-content .right-header {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
justify-content: center;
padding-right: 18rem;
}
.header-content .right-header .name {
font-size: 3rem;
}
.header-content .right-header .name span {
color: var(--color-secondary);
}
.header-content .right-header p {
margin: 1.5rem 0;
line-height: 2rem;
}
/*About*/
.about-container {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr);
padding-top: 3.5rem;
padding-bottom: 5rem;
}
.about-container .right-about {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr);
grid-gap: 2rem;
}
.about-container .right-about .about-item {
border: 1px solid var(--color-grey-5);
border-radius: 5px;
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
box-shadow: 1px 2px 15px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1);
}
.about-container .right-about .about-item:hover {
cursor: default;
transform: translateY(-5px);
border: 1px solid var(--color-secondary);
box-shadow: 1px 4px 15px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.32);
}
.about-container .right-about .about-item .abt-text {
padding: 1.5rem;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
}
.about-container .right-about .about-item .abt-text .large-text {
font-size: 3rem;
font-weight: 700;
color: var(--color-secondary);
}
.about-container .right-about .about-item .abt-text .small-text {
padding-left: 3rem;
position: relative;
text-transform: uppercase;
font-size: 1.2rem;
color: var(--color-grey-1);
letter-spacing: 2px;
}
.about-container .right-about .about-item .abt-text .small-text::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 15px;
width: 2rem;
height: 2px;
background-color: var(--color-grey-5);
}
.about-container .left-about {
padding-right: 5rem;
}
.about-container .left-about p {
line-height: 2rem;
padding: 1rem;
color: var(--color-grey-1);
}
.about-container .left-about h4 {
font-size: 2rem;
text-transform: uppercase;
}
.about-stats {
padding-bottom: 4rem;
}
.about-stats .progress-bars {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr);
grid-gap: 2rem;
}
.about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
}
.about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .prog-title {
text-transform: uppercase;
font-weight: 500;
}
.about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
}
.about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .prog-text {
color: var(--color-grey-2);
}
.about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .progress {
width: 100%;
height: 0.45rem;
background-color: var(--color-grey-4);
margin-left: 1rem;
position: relative;
}
.about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .progress span {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
height: 100%;
background-color: var(--color-secondary);
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
width: 60%;
}
.about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .progress .html {
width: 80%;
}
.about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .progress .css {
width: 95%;
}
.about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .progress .js {
width: 75%;
}
.about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .progress .react {
width: 60%;
}
.about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .progress .node {
width: 87%;
}
.about-stats .progress-bars .progress-bar .progress-con .progress .python {
width: 70%;
}
.stat-title {
text-transform: uppercase;
font-size: 1.4rem;
text-align: center;
padding: 3.5rem 0;
position: relative;
}
.stat-title::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 50%;
top: 0;
width: 40%;
height: 1px;
background-color: var(--color-grey-5);
transform: translateX(-50%);
}
/*Timeline*/
.timeline {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(2, 1fr);
grid-gap: 2rem;
padding-bottom: 3rem;
}
.timeline .timeline-item {
position: relative;
padding-left: 3rem;
border-left: 1px solid var(--color-grey-5);
}
.timeline .timeline-item .tl-icon {
position: absolute;
left: -27px;
top: 0;
background-color: var(--color-secondary);
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
border-radius: 50%;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
}
.timeline .timeline-item .tl-icon i {
font-size: 1.3rem;
}
.timeline .timeline-item .tl-duration {
padding: 0.2rem 0.6rem;
background-color: var(--color-grey-5);
border-radius: 15px;
display: inline-block;
font-size: 0.8rem;
text-transform: uppercase;
font-weight: 500;
}
.timeline .timeline-item h5 {
padding: 1rem 0;
text-transform: uppercase;
font-size: 1.3rem;
font-weight: 600;
}
.timeline .timeline-item h5 span {
color: var(--color-grey-2);
font-weight: 500;
font-size: 1.2rem;
}
.timeline .timeline-item p {
color: var(--color-grey-2);
}
.port-text {
padding: 2rem 0;
text-align: center;
}
/*image gallery*/
.gallery-container {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
justify-content: space-between;
background-color: #fff;
box-shadow: 0 0 3px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
width: 115%;
margin: 12px;
margin-top: 2px;
margin-left: 2px;
margin-right: 2px;
padding: 6px;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
.gallery-item {
flex-basis: 32.7%;
margin-bottom: 6px;
opacity: .85;
cursor: pointer;
}
.gallery-item:hover {
opacity: 1;
}
.gallery-item img {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
object-fit: cover;
}
.gallery-content {
font-size: .8em;
}
.gallery-item p {
color: #000;
background-color: blue;
padding-top: 1px;
padding-bottom: 1px;
padding-right: 1px;
padding-left: 1px;
}
.lightbox {
position: fixed;
display: none;
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.6);
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
overflow: auto;
top: 0;
left: 0;
}
.lightbox-content {
position: relative;
width: 65%;
height: 58%;
margin: 5% auto;
margin-top: 100px;
}
.lightbox-content img {
border-radius: 3px;
border: 6px solid white;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
object-fit: cover;
}
.lightbox-prev,
.lightbox-next {
position: absolute;
background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.8);
color: #fff;
padding: 9px;
top: 45%;
cursor: pointer;
}
.lightbox-prev {
left: 0;
}
.lightbox-next {
right: 0;
}
.lightbox-prev:hover,
.lightbox-next:hover {
opacity: .8;
}
@media (max-width: 767px) {
.gallery-container {
width: 100%;
}
.gallery-item {
flex-basis: 49.80%;
margin-bottom: 3px;
}
.lightbox-content {
width: 80%;
height: 60%;
margin: 15% auto;
}
}
@media (max-width: 480px) {
.gallery-item {
flex-basis: 100%;
margin-bottom: 1px;
}
.lightbox-content {
width: 90%;
margin: 20% auto;
}
}
/* end of image gallery*/
.contact-content-con {
display: flex;
padding-top: 3.5rem;
}
.contact-content-con .left-contact {
flex: 2;
}
.contact-content-con .left-contact h4 {
margin-top: 1rem;
font-size: 2rem;
text-transform: uppercase;
}
.contact-content-con .left-contact p {
margin: 1rem 0;
line-height: 2rem;
}
.contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-info .contact-item {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: space-between;
}
.contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-info .contact-item p {
margin: 0.3rem 0 !important;
padding: 0 !important;
}
.contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-info .contact-item .icon {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: 40px 1fr;
}
.contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-info .contact-item .icon i {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
font-size: 1.3rem;
}
.contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-icon {
display: flex;
margin-top: 2rem;
}
.contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-icon a {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
color: var(--color-white);
background-color: var(--color-grey-5);
cursor: pointer;
justify-content: center;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
border-radius: 50%;
margin: 0 0.4rem;
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
}
.contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-icon a:hover {
background-color: var(--color-secondary);
}
.contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-icon a:hover i {
color: var(--color-primary);
}
.contact-content-con .left-contact .contact-icon a i {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
font-size: 1.3rem;
}
.contact-content-con .right-contact {
flex: 3;
margin-left: 3rem;
}
.contact-content-con .right-contact .input-control {
margin: 1.5rem 0;
}
.contact-content-con .right-contact .input-control input, .contact-content-con .right-contact .input-control textarea {
border-radius: 30px;
font-weight: inherit;
font-size: inherit;
font-family: inherit;
padding: 0.8rem 1.1rem;
outline: none;
border: none;
background-color: var(--color-grey-5);
width: 100%;
color: var(--color-white);
resize: none;
}
.contact-content-con .right-contact .i-c-2 {
display: flex;
}
.contact-content-con .right-contact .i-c-2 :last-child {
margin-left: 1.5rem;
}
.contact-content-con .right-contact .submit-btn {
display: flex;
justify-content: flex-start;
}
/*Independed components*/
.btn-con {
display: flex;
align-self: flex-start;
}
.main-btn {
border-radius: 30px;
color: inherit;
font-weight: 600;
position: relative;
border: 1px solid var(--color-secondary);
display: flex;
align-self: flex-start;
align-items: center;
overflow: hidden;
}
.main-btn .btn-text {
padding: 0 2rem;
}
.main-btn .btn-icon {
background-color: var(--color-secondary);
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
border-radius: 50%;
padding: 1rem;
}
.main-btn::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
top: 0;
right: 0;
transform: translateX(100%);
transition: all 0.4s ease-out;
z-index: -1;
}
.main-btn:hover {
transition: all 0.4s ease-out;
}
.main-btn:hover::before {
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-color: var(--color-secondary);
transform: translateX(0);
transition: all 0.4s ease-out;
}
.main-title {
text-align: center;
}
.main-title h2 {
position: relative;
text-transform: uppercase;
font-size: 4rem;
font-weight: 700;
}
.main-title h2 span {
color: var(--color-secondary);
}
.main-title h2 .bg-text {
position: absolute;
top: 50%;
left: 50%;
color: var(--color-grey-5);
transition: all 0.4s ease-in-out;
z-index: -1;
transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
font-weight: 800;
font-size: 6.3rem;
}
.about-container .left-about p {
padding-left: 0;
}
@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
header {
padding: 0 !important;
}
.theme-btn {
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
}
.header-content {
grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr);
padding-bottom: 6rem;
}
.left-header .h-shape {
display: none;
}
.right-header {
grid-row: 1;
padding-right: 0rem !important;
width: 90%;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.right-header .name {
font-size: 2.5rem !important;
text-align: center;
padding-top: 3rem;
}
.header-content .left-header .image {
margin: 0 auto;
width: 90%;
}
.controls {
top: auto;
bottom: 0;
flex-direction: row;
justify-content: center;
left: 50%;
transform: translateX(-50%);
width: 100%;
background-color: var(--color-grey-5);
}
.controls .control {
margin: 1rem 0.3rem;
}
.about-container {
grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr);
}
.about-container .right-about {
grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr);
padding-top: 2.5rem;
}
.about-container .left-about {
padding-right: 0;
}
.about-container .left-about p {
padding-left: 0;
}
.timeline {
grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr);
padding-bottom: 6rem;
}
.container {
padding: 2rem 2.5rem !important;
}
.about-stats .progress-bars {
grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr);
}
.contact-content-con {
flex-direction: column;
}
.contact-content-con .right-contact {
margin-left: 0;
margin-top: 2.5rem;
}
.contact-content-con .right-contact .i-c-2 {
flex-direction: column;
}
.contact-content-con .right-contact .i-c-2 :last-child {
margin-left: 0;
margin-top: 1.5rem;
}
.contact-content-con .right-contact {
margin-bottom: 6rem;
}
.contact-item {
flex-direction: column;
margin: 1rem 0;
}
.contact-item p {
font-size: 15px;
color: var(--color-grey-2);
}
.contact-item span {
font-size: 15px;
}
.contact-item .icon {
grid-template-columns: 25px 1fr;
}
.main-title h2 {
font-size: 2rem;
}
.main-title h2 span {
font-size: 2.3rem;
}
.main-title h2 .bg-text {
font-size: 2.3rem;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 1432px) {
.container {
padding: 7rem 11rem;
}
.contact-content-con {
flex-direction: column;
}
.contact-content-con .right-contact {
margin-left: 0;
margin-top: 2.5rem;
}
.contact-content-con .right-contact .i-c-2 {
flex-direction: column;
}
.contact-content-con .right-contact .i-c-2 :last-child {
margin-left: 0;
margin-top: 1.5rem;
}
.contact-content-con .right-contact {
margin-bottom: 6rem;
}
.main-title h2 .bg-text {
font-size: 5.5rem;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 1250px) {
.header-content .right-header {
padding-right: 9rem;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 1070px) {
.about-container {
grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr);
}
.about-container .right-about {
padding-top: 2.5rem;
}
.main-title h2 {
font-size: 4rem;
}
.main-title h2 span {
font-size: 4rem;
}
.main-title h2 .bg-text {
font-size: 4.5rem;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 970px) {
.container {
padding: 7rem 6rem;
}
.about-container .left-about {
padding-right: 0rem;
}
.header-content {
grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr);
padding-bottom: 6rem;
}
.left-header .h-shape {
display: none;
}
.left-header .image {
width: 90% !important;
margin: 0 auto !important;
}
.right-header {
grid-row: 1;
padding-right: 0rem !important;
width: 90%;
margin: 0 auto;
}
.right-header .name {
font-size: 2.5rem !important;
text-align: center;
padding-top: 3rem;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 700px) {
.container {
padding: 7rem 3rem;
}
.about-stats .progress-bars {
grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr);
}
.about-container .right-about {
grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr);
}
.timeline {
grid-template-columns: repeat(1, 1fr);
}
.main-title h2 {
font-size: 3rem;
}
.main-title h2 span {
font-size: 3rem;
}
.main-title h2 .bg-text {
font-size: 4rem;
}
}
/*# sourceMappingURL=styles.css.map */
/*datetime*/
.datetime {
font-size: 16px;
padding: 24px;
color: #ffffff;
background: var(--color-primary)
box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.25);
border-radius: 4px;
border-right: 10px #009578 solid;
width: 400px;
font-weight: 500;
font-family:"Inter", sans-serif;
margin-top: 12px;
margin-bottom: 12px;
margin-right: 12px;
margin-left: 12px;
}
.time {
font-size: 3em;
color: #00ffcc;
}
.date {
margin-top: 12px;
font-size: 1.75em;
color: var(--color-secondary);
}
/* end of datetime*/
I also upload the source code in codepen.: https://codepen.io/Quencyjones79/pen/vYrxxwG and I really appreciate your help with source code.