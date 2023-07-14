Fix 301 Redirect chains

Hi,
I have an issue with my domain on the SEO audit report. There is a redirect chain on my main URL.
http://www.abc.com/ redirecting to https://www.abc.com then its again redirecting to https://abc.com
How can I fix this? When I checked in .htaccess file I found this piece of code
# HTTPS forced by SG-Optimizer
<IfModule mod_rewrite.c>
RewriteEngine On
RewriteCond %{HTTP:X-Forwarded-Proto} !https
RewriteCond %{HTTPS} off
RewriteRule ^ https://%{HTTP_HOST}%{REQUEST_URI} [L,R=301]
</IfModule>
# END HTTPS