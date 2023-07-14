Fix 301 Redirect chains

CMS & WordPress
1

Hi,

I have an issue with my domain on the SEO audit report. There is a redirect chain on my main URL.

http://www.abc.com/ redirecting to https://www.abc.com then its again redirecting to https://abc.com

How can I fix this? When I checked in .htaccess file I found this piece of code

# HTTPS forced by SG-Optimizer
<IfModule mod_rewrite.c>
	RewriteEngine On
	
	RewriteCond %{HTTP:X-Forwarded-Proto} !https
	RewriteCond %{HTTPS} off
	RewriteRule ^ https://%{HTTP_HOST}%{REQUEST_URI} [L,R=301]
</IfModule>
# END HTTPS