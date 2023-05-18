Fitting the largest rectangle inside another one

This week I needed a way to figure out how to get the largest rectangle with a predefined aspect ratio that fits into another rectangle. So let’s say I have an image of arbitrary size and I want it cropped to something with a 16:9 aspect ratio and as big as could possibly fit.
I figured the formula to solve is basically
f × War / Har < Wimg / Himg
Where W and H are width and height respectively of the aspect ratio (ar) and the image (img)
So then I’d need to find the largest value of f for which this still holds.
This can be obtained by figuring out the scale for width and the scale for height and taking the smallest one, i. e.,
f = min(Wimg / War, Himg, Har)
And the dimensions I need are f × War (width) and f × Har (height)
This works a charm, but I’m wondering if this is the most optimal way of doing things or if there is another way I’ve missed.