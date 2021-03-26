Fitting Blue Image

I have added a Blue Image behind my email form but it is not fully stretching across the page. Can anyone please tell me how to fix this so it stretches fully across the page where the email form is located…
https://www.westside-shutters.com.au/
You need to remove the “no-repeat” from the image.
Better still, don’t use an image for a solid colour, just use
background-color.
Which image are you referring to? The country map?
Yes, I would prefer to use a background color. Can you please tell me the code so I can add that. Thankyou.
This should do it if you add to your style.css
.contact-title .row{
background:#63CDF1!important;
/* important needed because you have inline styles */
}
Note that you have the image applied in an inline style in the html for some reason so you really should remove the inline style and reference from the css file instead.
Thankyou, I removed the no-repeat and it worked. Thankyou. But could I please ask I need the Blue Image to go down so it touches the Top of the Footer image. How can I do that?