Fitting Blue Image

I have added a Blue Image behind my email form but it is not fully stretching across the page. Can anyone please tell me how to fix this so it stretches fully across the page where the email form is located…
https://www.westside-shutters.com.au/
You need to remove the “no-repeat” from the image.
Better still, don’t use an image for a solid colour, just use
background-color.
Which image are you referring to? The country map?