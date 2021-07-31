Fit-content not working as expected

I’m fairly new to web development and I want to make sure that my nav bar can expand to fit all of it’s contents inside. But when I do
height: fit-content
The height remains at 0 pixels and I don’t know why. There is content inside of it so by my understanding of it, the nav bar should expand. Here’s my html:
<nav class="navbar">
<ul class="navigatonul">
<a class="link" href="pages/aboutme.html">About Me</a
><a class="link" href="index.html">Portfolio</a
><a class="link" href="pages/contact.html">Other</a>
</ul>
<a href="#" class="toggle-button">
<span class="bar"></span>
<span class="bar"></span>
<span class="bar"></span>
</a>
</nav>
Here’s the css to everything inside of the nav:
header nav ul {
background-color: #333333;
width: 100%;
height: fit-content;
position: fixed;
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
z-index: 5;
}
.navigatonul a {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
color: white;
text-decoration: none;
height: 70px;
margin-left: var(--navUlMargin);
margin-right: var(--navUlMargin);
}
And the css to the nav itself:
.navbar {
background-color: #333333;
height: fit-content;
}