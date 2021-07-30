Fit-content not working as expected

I’m fairly new to web development and I want to make sure that my nav bar can expand to fit all of it’s contents inside. But when I do

height: fit-content

The height remains at 0 pixels and I don’t know why. There is content inside of it so by my understanding of it, the nav bar should expand. Here’s my html:

<nav class="navbar"> <ul class="navigatonul"> <a class="link" href="pages/aboutme.html">About Me</a ><a class="link" href="index.html">Portfolio</a ><a class="link" href="pages/contact.html">Other</a> </ul> <a href="#" class="toggle-button"> <span class="bar"></span> <span class="bar"></span> <span class="bar"></span> </a> </nav>

Here’s the css to everything inside of the nav:

header nav ul { background-color: #333333; width: 100%; height: fit-content; position: fixed; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; z-index: 5; } .navigatonul a { display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; color: white; text-decoration: none; height: 70px; margin-left: var(--navUlMargin); margin-right: var(--navUlMargin); }

And the css to the nav itself: