Fit-content not working as expected

HTML & CSS
#1

I’m fairly new to web development and I want to make sure that my nav bar can expand to fit all of it’s contents inside. But when I do

height: fit-content

The height remains at 0 pixels and I don’t know why. There is content inside of it so by my understanding of it, the nav bar should expand. Here’s my html:

<nav class="navbar">
        <ul class="navigatonul">
          <a class="link" href="pages/aboutme.html">About Me</a
          ><a class="link" href="index.html">Portfolio</a
          ><a class="link" href="pages/contact.html">Other</a>
        </ul>
        <a href="#" class="toggle-button">
          <span class="bar"></span>
          <span class="bar"></span>
          <span class="bar"></span>
        </a>
      </nav>

Here’s the css to everything inside of the nav:

header nav ul {
  background-color: #333333;
  width: 100%;
  height: fit-content;
  position: fixed;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
  z-index: 5;
}

.navigatonul a {
  display: flex;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
  color: white;
  text-decoration: none;
  height: 70px;
  margin-left: var(--navUlMargin);
  margin-right: var(--navUlMargin);
}

And the css to the nav itself:

.navbar {
  background-color: #333333;
  height: fit-content;
}