First web project

I have code ideas for linking multiple references to one file. and being able to batch load those references in various types of group or heirarchy structures. so i decided thats the index, the data for the structure. and the pointer to the same member (the picture) for each index structure. And be able to load parts of the index structure, as those locations in a navigation directory are clicked. So the groupings would be organized by however the multiple listings were made (with what subdirectories, etc…). Then just call the group that listed the files in that directory. And list them as GUI labels, in a scroll widget. When they are loaded, by clicking the directory. I had to link the GUI in the directory navigation. To an index archive that was organized by groups and subgroups. And listed each place in the picture directory, that the picture had appeared (for instance the directory had listings for Seasons as well as Place…) … multilple attribute pictures, that have a structure the same as the directory listings. So i saved this index file as the binary data nodes, that extended from source directory and indicated each listing where it belonged in the index data file. So that when each label of the directory is clicked, It accesses the particular node of index list that the current directory corresponds to. I had to have a good cohesive link between the directory labels, Their display (display was dynamic, where the index file is static but always updating at every new entry in a database management system). link between the directory labels display and the access to index which displayed the names the index nodes were linked to. The index nodes stayed the same, with option of extension If new attributes were thought of. And then the picture files were saved alongside the index files which accessed them. In a database management system. That was my website for the picture category. I had 9 other sub menus and some of them were linked with the same files, so i had to create entity representations of a data, driven design.