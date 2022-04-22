First text appears, then fades out. 2nd text appears, then splits in half

HTML & CSS
#1

This part is working.
2nd text appears splits in half.

This part is not.
first text appears, then fades out.

No text is appearing.

I think I may have the html set up the wrong way to do this.

https://jsfiddle.net/jkzv7ud2/

    <div class="text1">
      <p>some text here</p>
    </div>

    <div class="panel-left">
      <p>[ Enjoy The Music ]</p>
    </div>
    <div class="panel-right">
      <p>[ Enjoy The Music ]</p>
    </div>
    
  </div>
</div>

 .text1 p {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  pointer-events: none;
  color: #0059dd;
  display: flex;
  text-align: center;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  font-size: 6.25vw;
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  white-space: nowrap;
  animation: fadeOut 1s ease-in 2s forwards;
}

@keyframes fadeOut {
  to {
   opacity: 0;
  }
}

.video-frame {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  width: 100%;
  height: 100%;
}

iframe {
  user-select: none;
}
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 50%;
  top: 0%;
  overflow: hidden;
  user-select: none;
}

.panel-left {
  left: 0;
}

.panel-right {
  right: 0;
}

.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 200%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  background-color: black;
}

.panel-right::before {
  left: -100%;
}

.curtain .panel-left {
  animation: slideLeft 8s forwards;
  animation-delay: 6s;
}

@keyframes slideLeft {
  to {
    transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
  }
}

.curtain .panel-right {
  animation: slideRight 8s forwards;
  animation-delay: 6s;
}

@keyframes slideRight {
  to {
    transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
  }
}

.panel-left p,
.panel-right p {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 200%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  margin: 0;
  pointer-events: none;
  color: #0059dd;
  display: flex;
  text-align: center;
  align-items: center;
  justify-content: center;
  font-family: 'Roboto', sans-serif;
  font-size: 7.031vw;
  /*1280 60px*/
  white-space: nowrap;
  animation: fadeIn 2s ease-in 2.8s forwards;
  opacity: 0;
}

@keyframes fadeIn {
  to {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

.panel-right p {
  left: -100%;
}
#2

I think I just fixed it. https://jsfiddle.net/dfjxv4my/

<div class="container">
  <div class="curtain">
    <div class="ratio-keeper">
      <div class="video video-frame" data-id="0dgNc5S8cLI"></div>
    </div>
    <div class="panel-left">
      <p>[ Enjoy The Music ]</p>
    </div>
    <div class="panel-right">
      <p>[ Enjoy The Music ]</p>
    </div>
    <div class="text1">
      <p>some text here</p>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>