First syntax highlighter

I am trying to create a syntax highlighter for JS practice.
This is the code →
<html lang="en" dir="ltr">
<head>
<style media="screen">
code {
display: block;
margin: auto;
white-space: pre-wrap;
border: 1px solid #000;
padding: 10px;
line-height: 1.5em;
font-family: "Lucida Console", Monaco, monospace;
max-width: 900px;
}
.code-elem {
color: #D43B07;
font-weight: bold;
}
.code-str {
color: #090;
}
.margin {
margin: auto;
}
</style>
<script type="text/javascript">
function syntaxhighlights() {
var ca = document.getElementsByTagName("code");
for(var i=0; i<ca.length; i++){
var data = ca[i].innerHTML;
data = data.replace(/"(.*?)"/g,'<span class="code-str">"$1"</span>');
data = data.replace(/<(.*?)>/g,'<span class="code-elem"><$1></span>');
ca[i].innerHTML = data;
}
}
window.addEventListener("load", syntaxhighlights);
</script>
</head>
<body>
<h2 class="margin">Code Example:</h2>
<code><h2 id="h2class">Welcome Vistors</h2><br><p>This place is a dream. Only a sleeper considers it real. Then death comes like dawn, and you wake up laughing at what you thought was your grief.</p>
</code>
</body>
</html>
But string part,
h2class, for example is not turning green.